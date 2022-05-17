Chris Rock will be eternally grateful to Will Smith for this…

The American comedian has made a real fortune thanks to his Stand Up show after receiving a slap at the Oscars.

May 17, 2022 7:20 p.m.

After seeing the economic repercussions that the slap he gave Will Smith a Chris Rockthere will be more than a few who form a line with their cheek ready for the protagonist of “I’m legend” stamp your palm on them. And it is that the American comedian has made a real fortune after what happened at the Oscars.

After the incident, which he decided not to talk about until some brave person disburses 3 million dollars into his bank account to learn the details first-hand, Rock embarked on a tour of his popular Stand Up where he has had resounding success. .

Thanks to the great demand that this tour has had, Chris’s team has seen the “need” to open new dates with prices within the reach of few. According to information published by the newspaper The Mirrorall this barrage of new presentations will bring him the not inconsiderable amount of two and a half million dollars.

All thanks to Will Smith having a fit and losing his temper when Chris made a joke in bad taste? about alopecia areata Jada Pinkett Smith. Since then, the bank accounts of the American comedian have not stopped adding zeros.

From Tork we do our daily social work and we recommend to good old Chris a machine that he can buy with the profits from his tour. Its about SSC Tuatara, a luxury hyper sports car that holds the record as the world’s fastest production vehicle (316.11 mph). Value: barely two ‘million’ that Rock already has insured… without even giving an interview… yet…

+ This is the SSC Tuatara that Chris Rock can buy