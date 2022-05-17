Chris Rock jokes on stage about the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Despite the incident he had at the Oscars with Will Smith, comedian Chris Rock has not taken a vacation and continues to tour with his comedy show. The American has not given up doing acid comedy either and in one of his last shows he has spoken on stage about the trial between the interpreters Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Comedian Chris Rock continues to tour the stage with his comedy show, ego-death. A few days ago, she visited the Royal Albert Hall in London and on stage she joked about the most mediatic trial of the last month. The comedian has made references to Depp and Heard’s statements and joked that all women “except Amber Heard” had to be believed.



Comedian Chris Rock in 2012 Getty

Depp and Heard are in the midst of a contentious legal battle following the actor’s $50 million lawsuit against his ex-wife over an opinion piece in the Washington Post of 2018 in which he talked about the violence he has suffered during his life with some of his partners. Heard, who did not name Depp in his article, has defended himself against this lawsuit with a $100 million counterclaim against the actor.

Chris Rock’s jokes about the trial

As collected Variety, Chris Rock has taken advantage of the incident in which, according to Depp’s driver, Heard defecated on Depp’s bed after a fight they allegedly had in 2016. In this sense, the comedian said in his show: “Believe all the women, believe all women… except Amber Heard,” Rock began. “What’s wrong with her? Heard shits on her bed! Once you shit on someone’s bed, you’re guilty of everything…. What the hell is going on there? Wow. And they had a relationship after that It must be amazing… I’ve been with some crazy bitches, but damn,” Chris Rock joked.



Johnny Depp and Amber Heard during the trial POOL / Reuters

The last presenter of the Oscars has not been the only one to joke about the judicial process. This weekend, the historic comedy show Saturday night Livebegan with a ‘sketch’ that joked with the incident that Depp’s driver spoke of.

The ‘sketch’ featured Johnny Depp, played by Kyle Mooney, testifying in court in Fairfax and declaring that his ex-wife had defecated on his bed. At that moment, the scene moved to a fictional recording of the incident where it is theorized about what happened when the domestic workers found the facts.

Amber Heard has denied that this incident was real

The truth is that Amber Heard has repeatedly denied the accusations. In 2020, she declared in the UK High Court that the aforementioned incident never happened and that she found it to be something disgusting that an adult would not be able to do.