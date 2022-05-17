Chris Hemsworth is a twisted scientist in Spiderhead, the new Netflix

While extraction 2 goes through post-production, Chris Hemsworth warms up engines on Netflix with his new movie Spiderhead. Soon this thriller that mixes science fiction and terror will arrive, and to prepare the public comes the first preview of it.

This movie is based on the story Escape From Spiderhead from George Saundersfeatures script by Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick and has in the direction the person in charge of the expected Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski.

