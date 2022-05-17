Chris Hemsworth is a twisted scientist in Spiderhead, the new Netflix

While extraction 2 goes through post-production, Chris Hemsworth warms up engines on Netflix with his new movie Spiderhead. Soon this thriller that mixes science fiction and terror will arrive, and to prepare the public comes the first preview of it.

This movie is based on the story Escape From Spiderhead from George Saundersfeatures script by Deadpool writers, Rhett Reese Y Paul Wernick and has in the direction the person in charge of the expected Top Gun: Maverick, Joseph Kosinski.

The Spiderhead story tells how two convicts named Jeff and Lizzyplayed by Miles Teller Y Jurnee Smollett respectively, they make a deal to reduce their sentences by agreeing to be part of a medical experiment with emotion-altering drugs. To fulfill the deal, they are transferred to an island, where they are greeted by the charming and mysterious supervisor, the scientist Steve Abnesti (Hemsworth). In this place they will see that the treatment is not what they expected and that Abnesi hides a dark secret.

As the film arrives next month, Netflix launched the first official trailer, which is responsible for advancing that the character of Hemsworth is really creepy. It also offers a glimpse of the peaceful facilities where Doctro Abnesi carries out his work. Progress spirals out of control when he reveals that the experiments are failing and instead of calm, serious trouble is at hand.

Hemsworth he is beginning to move away from hero roles. In addition to being this twisted character, he will become the main villain of the Mad Max: Fury Road spin-off, centered on Imperatora Furiosa. The Australian actor will put himself in the shoes of a character called Doctor Dementus and will share the screen with Anya Taylor-Joy as the young version of Furiosa.

Going back to the Netflix thriller, spider-head will be available on the streaming platform next June 17.

