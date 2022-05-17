Chris Hemsworth has a prosthetic penis next to Thor’s hammer in his house

There are curiosities in the lives of celebrities that should sometimes remain under lock and key. In this case, the makeup artist Matthew Mungle has revealed to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning that Chris Hemsworth has a prosthetic penis next to Thor’s hammer., his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, on the mantelpiece of his house. Obviously, this is one of those curiosities that we told you that she has left us amazed when we heard her for the first time.

Not sure how much we can say without getting flagged, so just watch the clip 😅🍆 pic.twitter.com/FmxayLAvJZ This Morning (@thismorning) May 16, 2022

“I mean he was really happy with it because he took it home with him. The production gave it to him in a box and he put it on the mantelpiece with his Thor hammer. So he has both hammers together.”

Mungle’s profession requires having to see, on occasion, the genitals of celebrities and that allows him to tell anecdotes as funny as this one. It seems that Hemsworth had that prosthesis made in the movie Holidays (2015) in which he acted as secondary, but the actor was so amused that he took that replica of his penis home, where he wears it with special pride along with one of his most precious objects, which also catapulted him to unprecedented fame.

The actor will continue to give life to Thor in the MCU

Hemsworth will reprise his role as Thor in Thor: Love and Thunderthe next big movie from Marvel Studios after the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnesswhich has dropped nothing and less at the box office but is still very strong to become the best premiere of 2022, about to surpass batman. As for Hemsworth, be accompanied this time by Natalie Portman again.