Carlos Herrera is dispatched at ease after Chanel’s result in Eurovision

Chanel’s great performance at Eurovision 2022 and her third place has opened the covers and news programs of any kind after making history for our country. Thus, Charles Herrera has shared with her listeners their opinion on the role of the Spanish artist after passing through Turin, as well as the final decision to award the crystal microphone to Ukraine despite being “a bunch of songs”according to account.

“Third place in the contest, although it’s really a second place, after a great song. Thanks to the power of a girl who has extracted oil from a vulgar song. Everything that was missing from that song was provided by Chanel Terrero with her dance, her strength, with her staging, I don’t remember a show as powerful as the one that has brought this woman to Eurovision”, she affirms.

Chanel’s “revolutionary response”

Nevertheless, His analysis has focused more on the political field than on the musical due to the criticism and comments that Chanel received after the celebration of the Benidorm Fest. In addition, he explained that the performance of the artist in Eurovision has silenced the mouths of those people who “They allow abortion at 16 without parental permission”since they have been defeated with a “revolutionary response” which translates into “a free woman doing what she wants and showing off her type”, as he explains. “With this girl a star was born and I hope you enjoy it as it deserves. But the best response to progressive social engineering that has been remembered in years has also been born”.

Exactly, he wanted to throw the dart at the figure of Irene Moreno and Adriana Lastra, who “They are those who want women to be like them and turn equality into a war of the sexes”. Also, he has sent a message to all those left-wing groups that lashed out hard at Chanel. “All those who attacked her for having won the Benidorm Fest, have become, overnight, Chanelistas. It is what a part of the left in Spain has, that on the night of its success, everyone ran to congratulate it”.

Regarding Ukraine’s role in the Eurovision gala, he considers that it was “foreseeable” the victory of this country, but not for musical reasons. “Ukraine swept the popular vote because the public gave it their solidarity. The UK has a great song and Spain could have won.”