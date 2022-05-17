Cardiovascular Medicine in the Age of the Metaverse

The CardioVerse represents a theoretical term for the adoption of the metaverse by cardiovascular medicine.

Although traditionally the Health Sciences and of life have been slow to embrace technology-inspired changes in long-established ways of workingthe cardiovascular community has always been exploring effective ways to apply modern and effective technological innovations in clinical practice [12 ,13].

In this sense, the development of an eventual metaverse aimed at cardiology (CardioVerso), a theoretical term that represents the metaverse adoption by cardiovascular medicine and includes all the possible applications and challenges that follow it, it would focus on the various ways in which cardiology and cardiac surgery could benefit the population in this digital trend.

Improved medical visits

The metaverse aspires to increase cardiology medical visits, where patients and doctors can meet in one 3D virtual clinic which provides a much better user experience when it comes to telemedicine services.

A cardiologist or cardiac surgeon can conduct virtual consultations and follow-ups with patients to assess disease progress and discuss test results. Although haptic method technologies that mimic physical contact are in their early stages, not all cardiovascular conditions essentially depend on physical examination. This presents unique advantages in that many physical visits can be conducted virtually regardless of the physical location of the participants.

It is undeniable that physical contact cannot be easily reproduced in a virtual world and the CardioVerso does not aspire to replace physical encounters.

However, their goal is really to improve telemedicine visits and make them as close as possible to physical ones. Which would be a notable advantage, especially for those who live in remote areas or have trouble attending visits at the hospital or clinic (for example, physical disabilities).

The patient could measure their blood pressure, their glucose levels, their heart rate and even perform an electrocardiogram using remote 12-lead ECG devices (based on smartphone applications and to directly integrate and project all the results on the platform). metaverse) Where the doctor and the patient can question, examine and discuss the results making a virtual diagnosis.

Connection with telemedicine technologies

Although the whole concept of the metaverse seems huge and does not plan to isolate itself from existing telemedicine technologies and services. One of the biggest and most effective features is the integration and compatibility with currently available medical devices that will evolve the metaverse by building on innovations that already work.

An optimal model of CardioVerse It would be based on interoperability integrating health devices and applications available to the patient at home. (remote 12-lead EKG, blood pressure-heart rate monitors, oxygen saturation meters, blood glucose calculators) whose results project directly into the metaverse.

