Cannes has the carpet ready

CANNES (EFE).— The Cannes Film Festival will today raise the curtain on its 75th. edition, which will bet on “looking to the future” and in which 21 films —only five directed by women— will compete for the Palme d’Or between May 17 and 28.

As part of this look to the future, the event will host, between May 24 and 25, a symposium organized by the Mexican Guillermo del Toro in which a group of filmmakers will debate the future of their profession, he announced at a press conference its delegate general, Thierry Frémaux.

“When we turn 70 we focus on the history of the festival and now we want to look to the future”, said Frémaux, an analysis that will take into account “everything that has happened in these five years: the explosion of directors and young filmmakers and what that cinema has suffered” in the two years of the pandemic.

The festival, which kicks off today with the out-of-competition screening of the zombie comedy “Coupez!” by Michel Hazanavicius, suffered an attack on its computer systems on the previous day that blocked the ticket reservation system for hours.

Despite this, Frémaux assured that the system has improved compared to last year, when it was first launched to avoid queues at the entrances of the projection rooms.

In its traditional balance between auteur cinema, Hollywood “blockbusters” and its political commitment, this year Cannes will receive film masters such as David Cronenberg and George Miller and stars such as Tom Cruise, Anne Hathaway, Tilda Swinton and Idris Elba.

Tom Cruise will receive a tribute tomorrow, Wednesday, and will present his sequel to “Top Gun” at a special screening.

“He is one of the most successful actors in his projects in the history of cinema and he has remained faithful to the directors with whom he has worked,” said Frémaux, who has also highlighted his total dedication to cinema since he has never done ” series or advertising.

Regarding the political situation, Frémaux began the press conference by expressing his “total and non-negotiable” support for the Ukrainian people and its president, a support that will become palpable with screenings such as “Mariuopolis 2”, the posthumous documentary filmed in Ukraine by Lithuanian filmmaker Mantas Kvedaravicius, shot down by Russian soldiers in Mariupol on April 2.

Regarding the Russian presence, he recalled that they maintain the position announced at the beginning of the war of not receiving “any official representation”, neither from government agencies nor from journalists who work in official media.

The Russian dissident Kirill Serebrennikov (“Tchaikovsky’s Wife”), who recently managed to leave his country after serving house arrest, does compete in the official section. Regarding the position of those calling for a “total boycott”, Frémaux said that he can understand it since they are “people who are under bombs, in a country that is attacked and invaded”.

As for the five women directors in the official section —Claire Denis, Kelly Reichardt, Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Leonor Serraille and Charlotte Vandermeersch— he defended that “there are not a few”, and that 25% corresponds to the percentage of female applicants.

She also stressed that in the case of French cinema, women represent 65% in the official section because “France is a country with many female directors”, she recalled that there is parity in the juries and that last year women won in all the sections. “Things are evolving in a positive way,” she insisted.

female relay

As of July 1, it will also be a woman who will take over as president of the festival from Pierre Lescure, the German Iris Knobloch, who will remain in charge for the next three years of the event.