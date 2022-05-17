Cannes Film Festival 2022: the films that will make people talk and three Spanish films

The Cannes Film Festival is the most desired by directors who aspire to the prestigious Palme d’Or and by celebrities who are dying to parade down its red carpet.

After the spectacular edition of 2021, this year a bouquet of directors number one, like George Miller, David Cronenberg, the Dardenne brothers, Hirokazu Kore-eda, James Gray or Claire Denis, with emerging filmmakers like Ali Abbasi and Lukas Dhont.

The stars they are not left behind. Everything indicates that you should not miss the films by Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway, Michelle Williams, Bárbara Lennie, Robert Pattinson, Tom Hanks, La Seydoux or Margaret Qualley. These are the films that will give the most to talk about.

Elvis

Director Baz Baz Luhrmann (Moulin Rouge) brings out of competition the most awaited film in Cannes: Elvis. It recounts the life and songs of the mythical Elvis Presley from an attractive point of view, which delves into his charismatic and complex personality. Austin Butler brings to life the king of rock and Tom Hanks plays Colonel Tom Parker, his enigmatic manager.

Armageddon Time

An up-and-coming drama starring none other than Anthony Hopkins, Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong (Kendall Roy in Succession). It is about a boy who goes to the same school where the future president of the United States, Donald Trump, went in the 80s, and is involved in a strange plot. Directed by the always interesting James Gray (The night is ours).

broker

The new movie of Hirokazu Kore-eda, (a family affair) Japanese director, praised by a large group of spectators, is one of the favorites to win this year’s competition. The plot is devastating: a group of people gather around a baby box, through which people who cannot keep their babies hand them over anonymously for upbringing.