Cannes, cinema as resistance

The recovery of the habit of going to movie theaters is proving to be more difficult than expected. But cinemas are a temple and there is no better preacher in the world of their power as a cultural reference than the Cannes Festival. The organization of the largest festival in the world hopes that this 75th edition, which begins today May 17 until May 28, will be a party for the seventh art and that it will contribute to putting cinema back in the place it deserves.

When we talk about Cannes We are not only talking about the favorite place to show the latest titles of the best contemporary auteur cinema. We are talking about an event that idolizes cinema as a cultural event of the first order.

The clashes that Cannes has had with those who have wanted to undermine the power of cinema, which is also the power of movie theaters, are famous. It is not necessary to remember the controversies with platforms such as Netflix, who by the way still do not want to premiere their films in the competition out of competition (it was rumored that Blondethe Marilyn Monroe biopic, could go to the Croisette, but the corporation has rejected it).

Cannes has stood its ground against all odds, and that also includes this COVID pandemic that has not completely dissipated. This 2022 should be the year in which the foundations are laid for cinema to return to its rightful priority. To do this, the festival has appointed the actor Vincent Lindon, an eminence of French cinema, at the head of the jury of the Official Competition Section. Along with him, a handful of international figures will decide the grand prizes, such as the Norwegian director Joachim Trier, the Swedish actress Noomi Rapace, the American director Jeff Nichols, the Italian actress —and now also a director— Jasmine Trinca, the French director Ladj Ly, the British actress, screenwriter and director Rebecca Hall, Indian actress Deepika Padukone and Iranian director Asghar Farhadi.

As usual, the lineup of great authors that Cannes brings together is incomparable. One of the most eagerly-awaited competition titles in this edition is Crimes of the Future from canadian David Cronenberg, which had not released a film for eight years. This film starring Viggo Mortensen, Lea Seydoux and Kristen Stewart is sold by Rocket Science. The film, which is expected to be controversial and divisive, is a return to the concept of the filmmaker’s new flesh, with a celebrated performance artist publicly displaying the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde shows.

What’s new from South Korea’s Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave, is also one of the titles that movie lovers most yearn for. Director of old boy Y The maid comes to Cannes with a suspense film that revolves around a detective who is immersed in a supernatural world and who falls in love with the main suspect in a murder investigation.

Four filmmakers in competition have already won the Palme d’Or. One of them is the Swedish Ruben Ostlund (The Square), which presents at the festival The triangle of sadness, distributed in Spain by Elástica Films. If his most awarded film was a satire of the art world, this new proposal approaches the field of fashion, focusing on two top-level models who are approaching the twilight of their careers and whose cast includes the American Woody Harrelson.

The Japanese Hirokazu Koreedahabitual of the contest and that won with a family affairreturns to Cannes with broker, a film distributed in Spain by Avalon. The filmmaker travels to South Korea for this film, where he continues to give free rein to his obsession with father-son relationships. In this case, he focuses on the drama of the ‘baby boxes’, or boxes of abandoned babies.

the romanian Christian Mungiu (4 months, 3 weeks, 2 days) and the Belgians Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne (Rosette, The child) have also been top prize winners at Cannes and present new films, both with Wild Bunch sales. The first comes with NMR, which follows an immigrant who returns to his hometown to reconnect with the son he abandoned while working in Germany. As for the Dardennes, they premiere Tori and Lokitasocial cinema about the friendship of two young people who live with difficulties in Belgium after having emigrated alone from Africa.

US cinema clings to the possibilities of James Gray Y Kelly Reichardt. The first, author of films such as Two Lovers either Ad AstraAccount in Armageddon Time with actors like Anne Hathaway, Anthony Hopkins and Jeremy Strong to tell a semi-autobiographical story set in the mid-1980s about coming from adolescence to adulthood in the borough of Queens, New York. The director of Meek’s Cutoff Y Wendy and Lucy recounts his fetish actress, Michelle Williams, for Show Upa best-selling film from A24 Films about a sculptress preparing to open a new exhibition, who must balance her artistic life with the daily dramas of family and friends.

Cannes is the festival of big names. That is why it is common for great authors to repeat themselves over and over again. In the same way that the contest has awarded Albert Serra, promoting him to the main competition, this year there are two emerging filmmakers like the Swedish ali abbassi (Border) and the Belgian lukas dhont (Girl), who see their previous and recognized works awarded in parallel sections. The first competes with Holy Spider, film about a man who wants to ‘cleanse’ the Iranian holy city of Mashhad from immoral and corrupt street prostitutes. The second, in Closesold by The Match Factory, explores the friendship between two 13-year-old boys who have always been incredibly close, but drift apart after their schoolmates question their relationship.

Other titles to take into account in the fight for the Palme d’Or are the new works by the French Arnaud Desplechinwith Frère et SœurY claire deniswith Stars at Noon (both with Wild Bunch sales), as well as the films Les Amandiers from Valeria Bruni Tedeschi, Tchaikovsky’s Wife from Kirill Serebrennikov Y hi-han from Jerzy Skolimowski.

out of competitionwe must talk about the opening film, which will be Z (Comme Z)zombie comedy Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) what is a remake of the japanese One Cut of the Deadthe Australian George Millerauthor of the saga Mad Maxcomes with a fantastic romance starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton, Three Thousand Years Of Longingwhile Hollywood will also take films out of competition Top Gun: Maverick from Joseph Kosinski (oblivion) with Tom Cruise and Elvisthe biopic of the king of rock performed by Baz Luhrman (Moulin Rouge).

In the midnight projections highlights the presence of the extravagant Quentin Dupeux (Rubber, jaws), which comes with the film Smoker Fait TousserMeanwhile in Cannes Premierebeyond Sorogoyen, there is interest in the new Marco Bellocchio (night fall), Serge Bozon (Don Juan) either Olivier Assayaswhich adapts his famous film to a miniseries format Irma Vep.

In the Special Screenings there are several relevant films this edition. The great claim is the presence of Ethan Coens with Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble In Mind, documentary about this rock myth. There is also expectation, especially due to the war circumstances, to see what is new from the Ukrainian Sergei Loznitsa, The Natural History Of Destructionas well as Marcel!directorial debut of the actress Jasmine Trincaeither my imaginary country from chilean Patrick Guzman.

There are many unknown names in a certain lookwhere the Latin American presence of Sunday and the fog from Costa Rican Ariel Escalante either warponydirectorial debut of the actress Riley Keoughwho commands the film together with Gina Gammell.

Other years the section of Directors’ Fortnight It has been a section that, in terms of prestige, has even rivaled the Competition in Cannes. This time there is not so much brightness but several names continue to stand out. The inauguration corresponds to the Italian Peter Marcello (Martin Eden, Belle and Lost) with Scarletwhile other powerful films here are a beautiful morning from Mia Hansen-Løve, Fogo-Fátuo from Joao Pedro Rodrigues, Revoir Paris from Alice Winocour and, with a special projection, Menu from alex garland.

A few days ago we published the special about the Spanish presence in Cannes and the highlights of the Marché du Film.

Below, you can read the digital version of the new edition of Cineinforme, dedicated especially to the 2022 Cannes Film Festival:

