Camila Cabello will be a coach on The Voice

The followers of the program The Voice now they can enjoy the presence of Camila Cabello, who will enter as part of the panel of artists that lead the teams, replacing Kelly Clarkson, who has been part of the program since 2014, taking several victories.

The new season of the program that discovers new musical talents will return next fall, according to the network. NBC with some of the familiar faces like Blake Shelton and John Legend, as well as Gwen Stefani, but with a new Latin face, that of Camila Cabello.

The news was made known through the social networks of the television program that published the welcome to the next generation of coaches.

The singer had already participated in the program, but as an advisor to John Legend’s team during some of the broadcasts, however, this time she will have her own red chair to turn around every time a voice meets her expectations.

Cabello, of Cuban origin, began her career in a similar contest, The X Factor, when she was just 15 years old, when she was part of Fifth Harmony, a group from which she later broke off to start a solo career in 2016 that has only gone rising.

It will be a great year for the singer-songwriter, as she will also be present at the opening of the UEFA Champions League Cup final, one of the most important sporting events in the world, which will take place on May 28 in Paris, France, at the Real Madrid will face Liverpool.

Camila has duets with artists of the stature of Shawn Mendes, who was her sentimental partner; and Machine Gun Kelly, but the song that put her on top of all the popularity charts was her first single “Havana”, from her debut album “Camila”, which was followed by “Romance” in 2019 and “Familia”, an album that currently promoting.

Despite her young age, Camila Cabello has already made her debut in the cinema, as the protagonist of the film cinderellaand has won two Grammy Awards, five American Music Awards, as well as a Billboard Music Award.