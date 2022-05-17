Britney Spears poses naked with her puppy and drives her fans crazy

Since she was released from her father’s guardianship last September, Britney Spears’ life has taken a 180º turn. Proof of this are the posts that she shares about her on Instagram, thanks to which we have discovered that she is pregnant with her first child with Sam Asghari (she could not get pregnant before her because her father would not let her remove the IUD). The artist seems to be happier than ever and she celebrates as only she knows how: with a good nude.

If there’s one thing the singer loves to share on Instagram, it’s nude posing photos (and hey, we think it’s great). Seriously, in recent months we have lost count of the times he has shared photos of this type, like that time in which he completely undressed after dismissing his father or that other occasion in which he revolutionized the internet with a nude on the beach.

What if he has done it again? Of course, ‘It’s Britney, b****! In her latest Instagram post, the ‘Toxic’ singer poses completely nude, but using his dog Sawyer for cover and circumvent Instagram censorship. Yes really. This could only be a Britney thing. A little ‘creepy’, right?

What is clear is that Britney loves her dog. This is demonstrated by the third image of the publication, a meme that says the following: “If you love someone, set them free. If you hate someone, set them free. Basically, go ahead and get a dog. People are stupid.” The singer is delighted with her dog family and, a few months ago, she added a new member to it, an adorable dog named Porscha.

