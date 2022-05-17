BOOOOOOOM: Laporta explained why FC Barcelona would not sign Mbappé or Haaland or even have the money to do so

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé were related to FC Barcelona for a considerable time. However, despite the fact that they were on the Blaugrana agenda, Joan Laporta assured that they are signings that he would not make even if he had a favorable economic situation.

According to what the Blaugrana president commented on the program Total Coast from Catalonia Radio, are operations that would not be consummated under his management because they would break the salary structure. And that is something that the Catalan club, after what happened with the last directive, cannot and should not consider.

In addition, in sporting terms, he believes that they are not players who guarantee winning the UEFA Champions League. And it is that Donatello he has not been able to win it with PSG and the android He was far from getting it with Borussia Dortmund.

By the way, he also assured that KM7 is asking for a salary of 50 million net. That is to say: whoever wants to have him, be it PSG or Real Madrid, must make him the highest paid player on the entire planet.

LAPORTA TALKED ABOUT HAALAND AND MBAPPÉ

“Even if we had the money to do it, we wouldn’t do it. Why? Because the salary structure distorts us and spending shoots up again, and that will not happen again. And we all have to be aware of this and it is something that we are instilling in the club in all areas: we cannot exceed a certain level of spending”.

“Mbappé is asking for 40 or 50 million net. He wants 50 million net. Mbappé is at a level of the super tops. Then they don’t win Champions, huh. Neither one nor the other. And that must also be taken into account. They don’t win Champions. Talk about salaries of 25, 30 or 40 net… we will not do it”.

“It would be a comparative offense for players who are called to be a reference in the world of football who are at Barça and are just starting out. We are not going to do it, nor do we want to.”

Very rash to say that Haaland, 21, and Mbappé, 23, are players who don’t win the UEFA Champions League, right? Time will take care of answering Laporta. City hope that the Norwegian will help them to -finally- sit on the European throne, and PSG or Real Madrid hope that the world champion does not take too long to win his first European Cup. He has already been very close.

Undefeated data. Erling Haaland recorded 86 goals and 19 assists in 89 official games for Borussia Dortmund. Monstrosity.

Did you know…? Kylian Mbappé has 36 goals and 21 assists in 45 games played this season with PSG. More and more complete.