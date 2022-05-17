Bob Mackie criticizes Kim Kardashian for wearing Marilyn’s clothes

Bob Mackie did not appreciate the choice of Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala 2022. The influencer wore the dress that Marilyn Monroe wore in the 60s, designed by Bob Mackie.

The tribute of Kim Kardashian to Marilyn Monroe on the red carpet of the Met Gala did not like Bob Mackie. Her, moreover, is the nude dress studded with crystals worn for the first time by the actress in the 60s and then fallen into the hands of the American influencer.

The performance of the most famous of the Kardashians rocked the waters in the world of fashion (and not only) and the latest criticism comes from the designer who designed that dress for Marilyn about sixty years ago, when the actress sang Happy Birthday for the JFK president. Kim Kardashian’s gesture has been interpreted by many as a provocation. And Bob Mackie said about him about that precious dress, which became an icon of American history, worn for a few minutes of glory on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2022.

Bob Mackie vs. Kim Kardashian: “That dress was designed for Marilyn“

Kim Kardashian’s audacity did not pay off as much as hoped. The entrepreneur wanted to make gift to his quintessential American icon, wearing not one, but well two dresses belonged to Marilyn Monroe. And, after being hard criticized from historians and environmentalists, the influencer also received a lecture from Bob Mackie.

The designer drew the draft of the dress that Marilyn Monroe then put on with grace and elegance. At the time, Bob Mackie was 23 and working as an assistant to Jean Louis. The stylist told a EW who did not even know what occasion that dress was intended for. All he cared about was knowing it was for Marilyn Monroe. Regarding the choice of Kim Kardashian, the designer declared: “I thought it was a big mistake. Marilyn was a goddess. She is a mad goddess, but still a goddess. She was simply fabulous. No one could be immortalized like that and her dress was made for her, designed for her. No one else should be seen in that dress“.

Historians have criticized Kim Kardashian’s choice, expressing concerns that wearing the dress was harmful to her storage And structural integrity. From her, the influencer specified that she wore the original Marilyn Monroe dress only for a few minutes, the time to climb the stairs of the Met Gala, after which she replaced it with a copy. “I am extremely respectful of the dress and what it means to American history. I would never want to sit or eat or run the risk of damaging it. Everything had to be specifically timed and I had to practice climbing stairs“.