Black Mirror season 6 underway

Now, Netflix has started the preparation of a new batch of chapters of the dystopian series. For the moment, the casting has been launched, although the new stories that it will address BlackMirror are kept absolutely secret.

It is understood that the sixth season of BlackMirror It will have more chapters than the fifth, which consisted of only three installments. Each installment will be treated as a feature film, so they will have a large budget and possibly exceed 60 minutes of production.

The new season of BlackMirror It will be the first since creator Charlie Brooker and creative partner Annabel Jones left production company House of Tomorrow and founded their new company, Broke and Bones, which struck a deal with Netflix. However, it has not been clear so far that Brooker and Jones could film more batches of chapters of the fiction.

Brooker himself cast doubt on the future of BlackMirrortwo years ago, speaking to the UK’s Radio Times magazine at the height of the coronavirus pandemic coronavirus. “Right now, I don’t know what stomach there would be for stories about falling societies. aside, so I’m not working on any more chapters. I’d rather go back to comedy and make people laugh.”

