Bianca Belair will defend the RAW Women’s Championship against Asuka in WWE Hell in a Cell

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Bianca Belair and Asuka will face off for the Women’s Championship at Hell in a Cell.the next WWE Premium Live Event.

After a series of mishaps backstage, the main event of the day in Norfolk, Virginia saw Asuka take on Becky Lynch for a shot at the RAW Women’s title. The fight had several ringside interferences by Bianca Belair, who occupied the commentators’ area during the fight. In the final moments, “The Empress” evaded an attack with an umbrella to apply her Green Mist. and a kick that gave him the victory for three.



WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 will take place on Sunday, June 5 from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, a few miles from Chicago. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). Below is the updated billboard for the show to date.



Billboard WWE Hell in a Cell 2022



Hell in a Cell match

Cody Rhodes vs. seth rollins



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. Asuka

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE Hell in a Cell and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.