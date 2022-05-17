Avatar 2: What role will the human son of Jake and Neytiri have?

james cameron return us to Pandora after the success of Avatar in 2009. Avatar: The Water Sense, the most anticipated sequel of 2022, has aroused the expectation of a large number of viewers and its first trailer has broken all records on YouTube. Set a decade after the first film, it will focus on the oceans of this distant planet, introducing us to the family of Jake Sully and Neytiriin which adopt a human. And that creates tension. As reported from Empirethe human son of both protagonists, be the trigger for many frictions in the couple and the key to the plot.

Spider: The human son of Jake and Neytiri who is vital to the plot of Avatar 2

Avatar: The Water Sense return us to Pandora, the planet’s distant moon polyphemusthe one that belongs to the system of Alpha Centauri A and that once, for a long time, remained in peace. The human beings came to the satellite looking for resources, expelling the natives, the Na’viand generating a war that ended with the expulsion of the RDAthe company in charge of extracting the so-called Unobtanium, the most precious resource for humanity. But not all humans left the planet. We talk about Spider, Thousands Reliefthe adopted human child for Jake (Sam Worthington) Y Neytiri (Zoe Saldaa) and the one who is under his charge after being abandoned during the events of the first film.

The actor in charge of giving him life will be Jack Championand as the producer has explained Jon Landaube the axis on which to pivot the plot of Avatar: The Water Sense. We know that Spider I was born in the military base of Pandoraand how was it too young to return to earth and undertake a journey of light years in the ships designed for it, Jake decided to stay with him, being tutored by him and his partner, Neytiri. However, this act of kindness generate conflicts between the two. “Jake took him away, but Neytiri has always seen him as one of those people who destroyed his home and killed his father. So you have all these dynamics working.”Landau commented.

However, as we already mentioned, the family be the axis of the plots of this sequel, and even of future ones. The phrase that adorns the new teaser it is enlightening. “Something s s. Wherever we are, this family is our strength,” Jake’s character remarked in the advance. With a cast rounded out by Sigourney Weaver, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis and Stephen Lang, Avatar: The Water Sense arrive on December 16 in theaters around the world. If all goes well, James Cameron will continue with Avatar 3 on December 20, 2024, Avatar 4 on December 18, 2026 and Avatar 5 on December 22, 2028. Almost nothing.



