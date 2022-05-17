‘Apex Legends Mobile’ is ready to conquer the throne of Battle Royale for mobile

It’s been a while, but it’s finally available. ‘Apex Legends Mobile‘, the mobile version of Respawn and Electronic Arts’ Battle Royale, is now available for download and play. At the time of writing these lines, the game appears to us available on Android, but not on iOS. We will update as soon as it is.

As expected, ‘Apex Legends Mobile’ retains the mechanics of current free to play games. In other words, the title can be download and play freebut it has micropayments that range from 0.99 euros to 99.99 euros.

A good adaptation (to start from scratch)





‘Apex Legends Mobile’ is not a port of the PC and console version, such as the case of ‘Genshin Impact’ or the future ‘Immortal Devil’. Is a indie gamedesigned and developed for mobile phones and in which you will have to start from scratch. No cross-play or shared progression with the PC and console versionsso all our progress will not be available.

As detailed by our colleagues at VidaExtra in their analysis, Respawn, EA and Lighthouse have done a very good job adapting the game. In fact, they claim that the title is compatible with controllerswhich has its own system of seasons and incentives and the gunplay and mobility are very good.





‘Apex Legends Mobile’ is ready to eat the toast of ‘Call of Duty’ (which is already working on a Battle Royale for mobile), ‘PUBG’, ‘Fortnite’ and ‘Garena Free Fire’, emblematic mobile titles, each with their differential points. We will have to see how the reception is and how the game evolves over time.

As we indicated before, the game is available on Google Play and the App Store. At this precise moment, can only be downloaded on Android, so iOS users will have to wait a little longer. However, the release date was today, May 17, so hopefully the title will appear on iOS sooner rather than later.