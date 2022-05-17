Anna Kendrick said everyone on the ‘Dummy’ set hated the sex doll

Anna Kendrick has played many roles during her career, but Silly is one of the strangest. The television series, which debuted on the short-lived streaming platform Quibi, chronicles his character’s relationship with a sex doll. You’d think acting in front of an inanimate object would be easy, but Kendrick and his co-stars had some doll trouble.

Silly It turned out to be a divisive show, appropriate given the strange concept. The chances of a second season are slim but not impossible.

What is ‘Dummy’ about?

Silly is a left-field comedy based on a real-life experience when creator Cody Heller discovered that his partner, Dan Harmon from Community Y rick and morty fame, owned a sex doll. Kendrick plays a version of Heller, Donal Logue plays Harmon, and search party‘s Meredith Hagner provides the voice of the doll, named Barbara Himmelbaum-Harmon. Silly was originally envisioned as a TV pilot, rewritten into a movie, and later split into 10-minute episodes to fit Quibi’s format.

In a Vanity Fair video about her career, Kendrick talked about what it was like to make Silly. It turns out that sex dolls require more maintenance than you think.

“The real challenge ended up being the part that we thought was going to be the easiest part, which is that it works against an inanimate object. It looks like we can have the shortest shooting schedule,” she said. “I showed up, I talk to a potato, it’s great. Except a real sex doll isn’t just like a potato or a plate or whatever.”

Sex dolls are not like potatoes, and the production team’s inability to get the sex doll to stay in one place for any length of time became a real challenge on set.

“This diva wouldn’t sit still, she wouldn’t hold a position,” Kendrick explained. “Everyone on set was like, ‘I’m going to kill her. I’m going to kill her'”.

Sex dolls are harder to work with than they seem

The sex doll fight was so intense that the production had to add more staff to get the desired shots.

“We had to hire a second prop person just to help deal with this doll. Because it looks like, yeah, you throw it in a closet. And then we do a whole scene where I find her in a closet and she talks to me and she just doesn’t want to do that,” Kendrick explained.

“And it took about two and a half hours to set it up where it would freeze like a mannequin, which you think would be all it does.”

They eventually found a rhythm and completed the series. (The only season of Silly consists of 10 episodes.) Kendrick left the project with a newfound appreciation for people who incorporate sex dolls into their lives.

“I really take my hat off to people who commit to having a sex doll in their lives, because it’s a handful. They are much heavier than you think they would be, and [they’re] unruly. Good for you for being so committed.”

What did viewers think of ‘Dummy’?

Silly it’s surreal and over-the-top, so it’s no wonder it’s generated polarized opinions among those who’ve seen it. Some viewers found the ridiculous and perverse exploration of feminism stimulating and uplifting (according to Uproxx), while others saw the show as an Anna Kendrick vanity project and nothing more (according to Beeding Cool).

We will see Silly Season 2? It’s not nice. Quibi couldn’t make it a year before shutting down in December 2020. Then the shows moved to ad-supported channels on Roku, but most people don’t even know those channels exist, let alone watch them enough to create a groundswell of support. big enough to demand a second season.

Kendrick seemed to get some of the experience out of making the show, so she might be a little disappointed by the ersatz cancellation, even if you could see it coming once Quibi entered the market with a thud. On the plus side, she won’t have to work with such a difficult co-star any time soon.

