Angelina Jolie talked about how her children are and how they have grown in an interview for People magazine | Famous
Angelina Jolie was honest like few times about her family, she gave details of what her home life is like and what makes her children so special.
This, in an interview for the kindness issue of ‘People’ magazine, in which they address the most human and kind side of celebrities.
Recall that the Hollywood star has 6 children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox.
Throughout their lives, Jolie has been very selective about what she reveals about her children, which has been able to protect them, to a certain extent, from public exposure.
This is how Shiloh has changed over the years: is she more like Brad Pitt or Angelina Jolie?
However, now that they have grown up, she has been more open about her motherhood and what goes on inside her home.
The actress has been so comfortable that she has even made public appearances with them, on red carpets, events and more.
The promotion of the movie ‘Eternals’ (in which he shares credits with Salma Hayek) has given him the opportunity to talk more about his children and this is what he said about them.
Angelina Jolie talked about her children: how she is with them and family life
“I feel very blessed to be able to be a mother of children from different parts of the world and learn from their cultures through them (…) to see them being a family and to see them learn from each other, what they contribute to each other because they are different and how that has made them grow, it is a great blessing, so I have seen the diversity only as a strength, “he said.
Angelina Jolie also commented that her main goal as a mother is to help each of them develop different aspects as people.
Angelina Jolie’s nannies must follow very strict rules, but the pay is worth it!
“We (parents) are supposed to help them figure out who they are and they can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop them,” he added.
Similarly, the star commented, “I am very excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through.”
On the actions of his family, he assured: “they have done many, many loving things. The kindness of my children has been very healing for me.”
Finally, she explained that she is not a perfect mother: “every day I feel more aware of everything that I am not doing well and I am quite hard on myself.”
Angelina Jolie already knows the sadness that Lili Estefan and Ana Bárbara felt when they saw a son leave home
Regarding her parenting method, she pointed out that “I am very honest with my children, I am very human with them.”