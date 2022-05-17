Angel Brinks’ Baby Daddy Could Be The Center Of Some “Basket Wives” Drama

Ads

We can’t get enough of the glamorous women featured in Basketball Wives, and now that it’s back for its tenth season, there’s a ton of drama to shoot. Between older cast members returning, as well as newer cast members joining, there is always something fun. The show follows the lives of women who were romantically linked to NBA players; one of those women, Angel Brinks, now has a baby.

Angel has two other children from two previous relationships, the second with NBA player Tyreke Evans and the first with her late ex-husband, who committed suicide when Angel was 9 months pregnant. Now, Angel has another baby, which means another baby dad. So who is the lucky father of Angel’s third child?

The dad of Angel Brinks, star of "Basketball Wives", is RoccStar.

While Angel Brinks came to Basketball Wives LA in her fourth season as a friend thanks to her connection with Tyreke, she is now with someone new in Basketball Wives’ tenth season. She took a hiatus after Basketball Wives LA fifth season, but she’s back now and better than ever. Not only does she have a baby, born in November 2021, but she also has a new boyfriend. According to The Jasmine Brand, the two would have started dating in late 2020.

When their son was born, RoccStar shared the experience in his Instagram Stories, in which he wrote: “Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing the greatest gift ever to the world! A young king and a prince! My second child has arrived. ‘

RoccStar shares his eldest son, Syhre Leon Youngblood, with his former singer Kris Stephens.

However, it has been said that RoccStar will also appear this season of Basketball Wives as the drama between him and Angel wanes. Rumors have circulated that Roccstar has cheated on Angel, but it could just be rumors. They jointly own a trucking business called Roccstar’s Angels Trucking, LLC. and Angel’s fashion collection is featured on Roccstar’s website, so the drama likely won’t interrupt them or their family too much.

Who is RoccStar? Angel Brinks' fiancé is a Grammy nominated producer who starred in "Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood."

RoccStar, whose real name is Leon Youngblood, is a songwriter, producer, rapper and more who has worked with some of the greatest artists of today. He has produced for Chris Brown, Post Malone, Usher, Rita Ora, Fergie and others, and has also signed with Atlantic Records as a full fledged artist. And while a drama has been reported between him and Angel, she recently commented on one of his May 10 posts celebrating an award for a Chris Brown record.

What did he do? Well, in 2018, RoccStar joined the cast of Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood as a supporting cast member. His rivalry with A1 was at the fore as he attempted (unsuccessfully) to get Amber Diamond’s musical career off the ground. After his 12 appearances on the series, however, it appears his main focus was on dating Angel and now being the father of their baby boy.

Basketball Wives airs every Monday at 8pm EST on VH1.

