An Ode to the Legacy of Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick seems to pay homage to Tom Cruise’s entire career in a story worthy of a summer blockbuster

After more than 3 years of delays, in part due to the filming of their complex aerial sequences but mostly due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the film industry, Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to one of the most iconic films of the 80’s and who launched his star Tom Cruise to stardom, is about to hit the world’s movie theaters.

The sequel to Tom Cruise’s legacy

Unsurprisingly, this is a new installment in the growing pantheon of one of the trends favorites of today’s Hollywood: the “legacy sequels”. In the purest style of what was done with tapes like sequel trilogy starwars, believe or more recently scream, Top Gun: Maverick seeks to use the public’s love and nostalgia for the 1986 feature film to captivate the audience again, as well as the tendency to recreate everything that has to do with the the 80’s.

This is a real modern blockbusterwith all the adrenaline, state-of-the-art technology and impressive acrobatics to which the protagonist of Mission Impossible throughout his career, almost perfectly linked to the most relaxed and intentionally corny from the classic Tony Scott.

Top-notch action and thrills

Top Gun: Maverick is different from many current blockbusters, sequels and reboots for, instead of seeking to create a larger than life epic where each scene is superior to the next to give the audience the feeling that they are seeing something key to a cinematic universe, it takes us back to the time when the main task of a tape like this was the one of entertain the viewer in a big way.

The flight and dogfight sequences are a real show worth seeing on screen big and with him better sound possible, with each movement of the jets making vibrate the whole room and the combustion of your engines have such a clear impact that you can reach feel it in the stomach. But the action keeps us on the edge of the seat at every second, thanks to the fact that its director Joseph Kosinski gives as much priority to these sequences as making us Let’s fall in love with their characters.

One of the most important elements in making Top Gun the worldwide phenomenon that it was was its characters, the memorable pilots like Iceman, Goose, viper and of course, Maverick. And here they show us a new generation of “the best of the best”whose camaraderie and chemistry is palpable and contagious, so the sequences where we see them play football on the beach they are so much fun to watch the fight sequences.

Capture the eighties spirit

As I already mentioned, there is no doubt that this is a tape made for your consumption and enjoyment in the middle of 2022, which uses the highest state-of-the-art technology to dazzle and dazzle the modern viewer, but it also manages to be a lesson in how capturing the spirit and soul of an eighties film may be even more effective than recreate the style of the cinema of that time.

Without actually trying to replicate a retro aesthetic, Top Gun: Maverick opts instead to capture the feeling of those tapes with which beach team footagehis energetic music bordering on pop (composed in collaboration between Harold Faltermayer, Lady Gaga, Hans Zimmer and Lorne Balfe), seeking to amaze his audience with beautiful panoramic shots and the aerial sequencesan endearing romance where the chemistry shines between Cruise and Jennifer Connellyand the return of the power ballads (power ballads) with the phenomenal use of Hold My Handwhich has everything to become the Take My Breath Away of this generation.

insured tears

Although the film is perfectly enjoyable for those who have never seen the first one, it goes without saying that Top Gun: Maverick has various moments and surprises that will make them jump with emotion and is almost guaranteed to cause a lump in their throat and even a couple of tears.

And this is not to say that the film only abuses nostalgia, since the heart of the film lies entirely in its titular character, working brilliantly as an exploration and dissection of Cruise’s career and legacy as an action star. Through this, Cruise delivers one of the best performances of his career, and also highlights the development of his complicated relationship with Rooster, The son of his deceased partner Gooseplayed brilliantly by a Miles Teller who nearly stole the movie.

The show to beat this summer

Although at times the film seems to stumble over how complicated its plot can be, in contrast to how relatively simple its predecessor was, Top Gun: Maverick more than makes up for it with its impeccable technical and emotional direction, its top-notch cast and impressive action scenes, making it the new standard to beat for the rest of the great premieres of the summer season.

Do you plan to see the tape when it opens this May 25, moviegoers and moviegoers?