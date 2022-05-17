An iPhone without cameras? seems to exist

Share

These are the reasons why some users choose iPhones without cameras!

Advances in the camera system represent one of the processes in which Apple invests more resources and effort in each new generation of the iPhone. Even this single component is reason enough to get the device of the year. However, and especially in the world of technology there are also exceptions, such as customers willing to pay for an iPhone without cameras.

Beyond the obvious function of the camera for the common user, today these are essential to access different types of information that require reading digitized codes, payment systems and much more. But the apparent reason to do without it would be in another reason. And a recent post on Reddit has opened the debate.

iPhone even without camera

Through the Reddit channel r/iPhone a user shared an image of an iPhone without a camera, and users did not take long to comment on it.

According to several users the armed forces of several some countries prohibit the use of camera devices as a security measure. This same principle is common in several companies to avoid leaks. And unless Apple itself says so.

Curiously, several of these theories make sense when there are companies dedicated to customizing the iPhone to eliminate this component. One of them, NonCam, which makes Customized original non-camera iPhones for customers working in sensitive areas such as oil and gas, military, laboratoriesor even school students, these devices.

Regarding this item, NonCam responds on its website the reason why it chooses Apple devices instead of other brands:

“We understand the pain of having to use a crappy, cheap ‘dumb phone’ or Android device without a camera that freezes every time you try to do anything with it. As such, we only offer genuine custom Apple iPhone devices.”

Despite the surprise that the publication on Reddit was for some, the truth is that original iPhones without cameras have been manufactured since 2011At least for this company. That if, also as you can see, prices are not much less than what it costs to get a full featured smartphone.

Depending on the iPhone model, prices for assembling it without cameras can start from $1,043 (iPhone 6s) and increase to $1,769 (iPhone SE 2020). In addition to these off-the-shelf models, the site also offers conversion kits starting at $250 to do the conversion on an iPhone purchased from Apple or an authorized dealer.

