Amber Heard’s love letters to Johny Depp: “I want to tear you to pieces, devour you”

“I want to tear you to pieces, devour you and savor the taste”, Amber Heard wrote to Johny Depp in one of the two letters that the actor’s lawyers read this Tuesday in the trial maintained by the two Hollywood stars, who continue to mercilessly expose their privacy in the eyes of all despite the damage to their reputation.

In the first letter, Heard writes passionately about her relationship with Depp. “True love is not about the madness of passion or choosing the security of peace. No, it is about having both. Falling madly in love with your friend. That is what has surprised me the most, what I have seen in you.” the true bones of friendship and respect. But I still, of course, more than ever, want to tear you apart, devour you and savor the taste. Don’t worry,” he wrote.

The actress admitted in court that it was “a love note”, after being questioned by Depp’s lawyer. In another letter, she also talks about her feelings towards the actor, despite the conflicts they had in her relationship.

“I’m sorry that I might go crazy. I’m sorry for hurting you. Just like you, I can get mean when I get hurt. When I feel provoked. Shattered. And last night it was. I felt abandoned by the matter of Lily-Rose. I felt absolutely bewildered why you didn’t come home on my last night here. And I was heartbroken and angry after many unsuccessful attempts on my part to rectify the situation and make amends for the last of what was an otherwise precious journey with you,” Heard recounted in her writing.