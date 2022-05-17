Amber Heard’s love letters to Johny Depp: “I want to tear you to pieces, devour you”

celebrities Exhibited at the trial as evidence by the actor’s lawyer

Amber Heard, during the trial against Johny Depp
/AP

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker