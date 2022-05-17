Amber Heard vs. Johnny Depp: Will the case be dismissed? – People – Culture

The controversial and media trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp does not stop taking unexpected turns.

Ben Rottenborn, the actress’s attorney, asked to dismiss the case. However, he did not get positive responses from Depp’s legal team or from the judge in charge of the litigation.

The lawsuit is about defamation for the article Amber Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018, not about everything she did throughout her relationship with Johnny Depp.

During the 14th day of the trial, Rottenborn asked that the evidence against Heard be dismissed. The lawyer maintains that the evidence presented by the plaintiff does not converge with the case that is actually being judged.

The man argues that the lawsuit filed by Deep was for defamation. However, the testimonies and evidence are linked to the relationship that the celebrities had and in which “People are led to believe that Amber Heard is an abuser.”

(Read more: Amber Heard fires her PR group for ‘bad press.’)

“The lawsuit is about defamation about the article Amber Heard published in the Washington Post in 2018, not about everything she did throughout her relationship with Johnny Depp,” Rottenborn said.

so accordingly To this, the lawyer made clear his interest in the actress not going up to testify: “What Amber Heard did is not on trial; the legal matter is whether Johnny Depp abused her.”

The denial of the Deep legal team

In 2015, the couple argued and Depp ended up with his little finger cut off.

Faced with the surprise request, Johnny’s legal team refused, because they emphasize that the evidence presented must be taken into account.

In fact, they declared that in the United Kingdom trial, Amber Heard promised to donate 7 million dollars, more than 28 billion pesos, money that she had obtained from a divorce agreement. However, the actress took the money.

(Read on: Johnny Depp laughed at security guard’s question during trial.)

Now, Johnny’s lawyers emphasize that the actor deserves a fairer trial in which the evidence is taken into account.

The judge’s refusal

Judge Penney S. Azcarate, for her part, also rejected Ben Rottenborn’s request, so she will not dismiss the case..

The woman assures that the action cannot be carried out because Heard’s testimony is necessary and there is a lack of evidence to end the litigation. In the meantime, the confrontation will continue.

More news

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp: 4 new revelations about the millionaire trial

In photos: House where Johnny Depp lost part of his finger is up for sale

The personality disorders that Amber Heard has, according to a psychologist

Johnny Depp after finishing testimony: ‘I am a victim of domestic abuse’

Meet the famous fashion company that supports Johnny Depp

Trends WEATHER