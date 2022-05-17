Amber Heard Says Warner Wants To Write Her Out Of ‘Aquaman 2’

Amber Heard is in the spotlight Warner Bros. and according to the actress, it seems that her paper in the future Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom be reduced to the maximum and could even disappear of the final assembly. After pressure from fans, the actress could have a testimonial presence as Mera due to the doubts of the studio and DC itself, as well as the tensions generated by the legal process that she maintains with Johnny Depp at the moment and that she would not be going well for the performer. James Wanse’s film was recently delayed and rumors awoke (it goes ScreenRant).

Amber Heard has had to fight to keep her role in Aquaman 2 and there were tensions in the shooting

Along with Heard, Jason Momoa return in his role as the DC hero, featuring a cast led by Patrick Wilson, Dolph Lundgren, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman. But it seems that a few weeks before the media show, the actress has had to fight to keep her role in the film. Depp, who has sued Heard for defamation, asks for 50 million dollars as compensation after having been affected in his film career by the numerous statements offered by the actress in which she accused him of mistreatment.







Heard, who testified yesterday, has confirmed what was rumored: Warner didn’t want her in the sequel.. The actress was working hard to appear in the film according to her contracts, trying to stay in the final cut at all costs. Amber Heard has announced that the studio gave him different versions of the script original, with an increasingly diminished or nuanced presence of Mera, ceasing to be a co-star to a kind of secondary. His role has been watered down to almost anecdotal. “I had to fight for my part. I fought very hard to stay in the movie. They didn’t want me in it.”I admitted yesterday during the trial.

“ “I’ll appear in a greatly diminished version of the role. They don’t want me in the movie.”

“Show up with a greatly diminished version of the role“, he declared on the stand. Before the lawyer’s questions, Heard highlighted how Warner and DC sought a way to keep her to avoid legal problems but without her role being relevant. It is something that had been said a few weeks ago and that was becoming into a rumor with more and more presence and solidity. “They gave me a script. And then they handed me new versions of the script in which he had fewer and fewer action sequencesin which my character and another, without doing spoilersThey were fighting each other. They basically erased a lot of my paper. They’ve just cut a bunch of scenes,” she concluded.

Heard, who appeared in Zack Snyder’s version of League of Justicehas been the target of an initiative of the fandom supported by more than 4 million people who ask that it not be included in new DC movies, something that would have even been supported by Walter Hamada inside the comics publisher. Warner, according to the media noise, could have reduced his participation in Wan’s film in order to avoid a boycott or a possible commercial stumble. Aquaman 2 arrive March 17, 2023.