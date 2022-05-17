Amber Heard Fails Attempt To Dismiss Johnny Depp Lawsuit – Movie News

The trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard is at a point of no return now that the actress lost the opportunity to stop the case and dismiss the defamation lawsuit filed by her ex-husband.

Since last April 11, the trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has been broadcast completely live, after the protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean filed a defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife following the publication of the article “Amber Heard: I spoke out against sexual violence and faced the wrath of our culture. That has to change” in the pages of the Washington Post back in 2018.

After testifying on the stand on several occasions, Johnny Depp and his team of lawyers await Amber Heard’s turn to reveal her version of events and, of course, the evidence in her possession. However, according to an article in Variety, Before this happened, the legal team of the protagonist of Aquaman 2 tried to dismiss the case, arguing that Depp did not have enough elements to keep the case afloat.

Amber Heard tried to dismiss Johnny Depp’s lawsuit.



This measure would aim to stop the trial; however, Judge Penney Azcarate considered that the legal team of Johnny Depp does have evidence to support the lawsuit, which is why he denied Amber Heard’s motion.

After confirming that the case will continue as before, next Wednesday it will be Amber Heard’s turn to take the stand and expose his experience in the marriage he had with Johnny Depp for 15 months. For this reason, the lawyers of the actress from Texas will have to present her defense.

Now it will be Amber Heard’s defense turn to take the stand.



According to Ben Rottenborn, Amber Heard’s lawyer, the actress should be responsible for the aforementioned article, since it was supposedly the responsibility of the newspaper.Not Amber’s. Besides, Ben Chew, the main person in charge of the defense of Johnny Depp, affirmed that after the defamation suffered by his client, his career began to collapseeven the actor’s accountant claimed that he lost contracts for films that were around 40 million dollars in earnings.

Now we will have to wait to know the testimonies that the defense of the actress will presentwho will take the stand to testify in the coming days.