Amber Heard Accused of Stealing Rihanna Testimony Chris Brown Interview

As Amber Heard faces cross-examination from Johnny Depp’s lawyers in her ongoing legal battle, her testimony and behavior continue to come under heavy scrutiny on social media.

Now the actress is being accused of stealing a section of her Rihanna interview testimony about being assaulted by Chris Brown.

Depp, 58, sued Heard, 36, for $50 million over her 2018 opinion piece published by washington post, in which she said she suffered domestic abuse in her marriage. While Heard, who is countersuing $100 million in damages, did not name Depp in the article, her legal team argued that it was obvious she was referring to him.

In recent weeks, ugly accusations of domestic violence have surfaced against Depp and Heard during testimony.

Last week, when Heard took the stand, she described an incident in which Depp was allegedly assaulting her.

“I felt like he was on top of me, and I looked into his eyes and I didn’t see him anymore,” she said. “It was not him. He was black. He had never been so scared in my life ».

Now a clip with almost two million views on TikTok and Twitter has compared this statement to the interview Rihanna gave to ABC News in 2009.

“It was not the same person who says I love you. It wasn’t those… eyes,” the pop star told Diane Sawyer in an interview at the time. “She had no…soul in her eyes. Just blank… he was clearly passed out. There was no person when I looked at it.”

In the meantime, several people have been comparing Heard’s bruises from Depp’s alleged assaults to those suffered by Rihanna.

In February 2009, Rihanna, then 21, was beaten by her then-boyfriend Brown, who was later sentenced to five years probation, community service, and one year of domestic violence counseling.

Despite the constant scrutiny against Heard on social media, several people have said enough is enough and urged others to stop mocking the actress and criticizing her behavior, noting that it can be harmful to survivors of abuse.

“I saw people using sound clips of [Heard’s] testimony in which he describes rapes and sexual assaults to create comedic videos, many of these people were women and it was shocking to see them,” said actress and writer Tova Leigh. news week In the past week. “I couldn’t believe they were making fun of sexual violence or any kind of violence.

“The fact that they didn’t believe him didn’t matter in my opinion,” Leigh said. “Sexual violence is not a joke, imagine all the victims of sexual assault watching people make jokes about rape, it’s so wrong.”