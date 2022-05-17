Amber Heard accused of raising testimony from interview with Rihanna Chris Brown

As Amber Heard faces cross-examination of Johnny Depp’s attorneys in their ongoing legal battle, her testimony and behavior continue to be severely scrutinized on social media.

Now the actress has been accused of having withdrawn part of her testimony from Rihanna’s interview about when she was attacked by Chris Brown.

Depp, 58, is suing Heard, 36, for $ 50 million in his 2018 editorial published by The Washington Post, in which she claimed to have suffered domestic abuse in her marriage. While Heard, who is contending for $ 100 million in damages, did not name Depp in the article, her legal team argued that it was obvious she was referring to him.

In recent weeks, nasty domestic violence allegations against Depp and Heard have surfaced during testimony.

Last week, when Heard took the stand, she described an incident in which Depp allegedly assaulted her.

“It looked like he was on top of me, I’m looking him in the eye and I can’t see him anymore,” he said. “It wasn’t him. He was black. I’ve never been so scared in my life. “

Now a clip with nearly two million views on TikTok and Twitter compared this statement to Rihanna’s interview with ABC News in 2009.

“It wasn’t the same person who said I love you. They weren’t those… eyes, ”the pop star told Diane Sawyer in an interview at the time. “She had… no soul in her eyes of hers. Just empty. … He was clearly unconscious. There was nobody there when I looked at him. “

Meanwhile, a number of people have been comparing Heard’s bruises from the alleged attacks of Depp to those suffered by Rihanna.

In February 2009, then 21-year-old Rihanna was beaten by her then-boyfriend Brown, who was subsequently sentenced to five years of probation, community work and one year of counseling for domestic violence.

Despite constant scrutiny against Heard on social media, several people said that was enough and urged others to stop mocking the actress and criticizing her behavior noting that it could be harmful to abuse survivors.

“I’ve seen people using audio clips from [Heard’s] testimony describing rape and sexual assault to create comedy videos, many of these people were women and it was shocking to watch, ”said actress and writer Tova Leigh. News week last week. “I couldn’t believe they were making fun of sexual assault or any other violence for that matter.

“The fact that they didn’t believe her didn’t matter to me,” Leigh said. “Sexual violence is not a joke, imagine all the victims of sexual assault watching people making jokes about rape, it’s so wrong.”