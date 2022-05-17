Alfredo Adame assures that he was “the sexiest man in the world”, humiliated these Hollywood gallants

Alfredo Adame became a topic of conversation on social networks in recent hours because a video went viral in which he claims that at some point in his life He became considered as “the sexiest man in the world” and that even came to overshadow various Hollywood gallants, So below we tell you everything Carlos Trejo’s eternal rival said.

It was through TikTok where a video of a fragment of the new TV Azteca reality show called “I’m famous. Get me out of here!” and in that clip appears Alfredo Adame telling his classmates how it was the day he was appointed as “The sexiest man in the world” in a competition in which they also participated Brad Pitt, George Clooney and Bradley Cooper.

“There was Brad Pitt, there was George Clooney and there was Bradley Cooper. Cooper was eliminated in the first round because, well, no, he has a half-dull face, then Clooney, Pitt and I were left, but Brad gave up because when he saw Clooney and me he said ‘don’t stain, this if not’ and then Clooney, when we did the last test picture, he grabbed and said ‘no, I admit it, Adame is sexier than me’ and he retired”reported Alfredo Adame extremely proudly, who fondly recalled that he took the title of “The sexiest men alive”.

While Alfredo Adame told his story, his teammates couldn’t help but let out a few laughs, they even directly mocked the fellow driver and told him that he had a truly unique self-confidence. For his part, Pancho Uresti assured that this is not the first time that Alfredo Adame tells such an incredible story Well, he recalled that a few days ago they questioned the actor if he had ever fought a tiger and Magaly Chávez’s ex-boyfriend surprised by assuring that yes he had faced a feline.

“The other day I was talking with Apio Quijano and I told him ‘let’s see, let’s talk about something, ask him if he has fought with a tiger or something and see what he answers’ and he said yes, ‘no, well yes, not a tiger, but a puma, it was a puma’ and nothing to do, but always says yes, then don’t believe him much, he’s going crazy from so many days locked up “sentenced his broadcast partner.

After a couple of weeks in competition in “I’m famous, get me out of here!”, Alfredo Adame has become the most controversial participant in reality because It didn’t take long for him to run out of a girlfriend, what’s more, he immediately earned the enmity of several of his classmates for his extreme sincerity And as if that were not enough, the anecdotes like the previous ones could not be missing, so the actor and host is one of the main references of this TV Azteca reality show.

