Alert on Netflix: last days to see an intriguing, elegant and funny ‘thriller’ – Movie News

A film full of suspense, but also wanting to have fun. Elegant and fine, but also somewhat dark. A Hitchcockian intrigue, but with a comedic soul. This is A Small Favor, the thriller starring Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick that recently announced its sequel from Amazon. At the moment, we can enjoy the first one on Netflix, although for a limited time, since after this Saturday, May 21, it leaves the platform.

Thus, we are facing the last days to enjoy a nice and suggestive adult film that was one of the box office surprises of 2018. With the return of both Lively and Kendrick, as well as director Paul Feig, the sequel aims to be a of the most anticipated films for the future. Therefore, it is best to take advantage now to review or discover this adaptation of the Darcey Bell novel.

The film puts us in the perspective of the character of Kendrick, a housewife from a small town who also makes videos of recipes and parenting tips on YouTube. Nothing that makes her especially popular with the group of parents at the school. But one day she befriends the mother of her son’s new best friend, played by Lively, a sophisticated and successful businesswoman with a young husband (Henry Golding) and just about everything a woman could envy.

Both begin to have a fairly friendly relationship, until Lively suddenly disappears without a trace, in a mysterious way. From this point on, a series of intrigues and an investigation process unfold that will lead to the discovery of great traumas and issues from the past that show that nothing was as beautiful as appearances showed.

All this intrigue makes it an impeccable and suspenseful thriller, very old school but without giving up current commercial ambitions. Director Paul Feig manages to spice up the whole very well by adding certain components of his improvisational comedy, which have been present in his successes such as My Best Friend’s Wedding or Spies. That particular tone made it a fresh proposal on the billboard at that time.

Its ingenious, sophisticated character, but loaded with complexity and darkness, manages to work thanks to its two great stars, who defend their respective roles with aplomb and also generate fantastic chemistry between them. Kendrick puts an interesting spin on his typical well-meaning character that is almost mistaken for overly naive, while Lively is more stellar than ever.

The good succession of dialogues, the grateful points of humor and a very well-measured montage to maintain suspense are signs of how successful his proposal is and how well executed it is. The public embraced it at the time, grossing 97 million dollars worldwide with only a budget of 20 million – a budget, by the way, very well spent. With the sequel on the way, it’s a good time to hug her again.

