“Afters are a source of wonderful and real people”

Rocío Saiz is the singer of Las Chillers and Monterrosa, and lately you have been able to see her live as a solo artist presenting the songs from her album ‘Amor Amargo’. Among them, hits like ‘Autocensorship’ or ‘Cortisol in blood’.

The artist has already presented the album several times live, but many dates await her, such as Mallorca Live Festival, Vida Festival, MadCool, Santander Music Faestival, Sonorama and a long etcetera. That is why she is the new guest of our “Meister of the Week” section, sponsored by Jägermusic, in which an artist chooses a theme that has nothing or almost nothing to do with her career. To no one’s surprise, her option has been the afters.

Why have you chosen to talk about afters and afters people?

Well, I’m going to be honest: because they are the most wonderful, honest and real people I have met in the night. When you get to the after party you’re already halfway back, no matter who you are and what you do, you’re in the same universe. That really is the metaverse. I clarify that for me the afters are not in the clubs, but at the moment in which you have already passed through all of them and end up in a house.

The fact that someone you don’t know at all decides to share your intimacy with you and with 20 other people and offer you whatever you want and need to take from the kitchen, seems to me to be one of the most beautiful gestures that can be made to you. Many times you know their true self, there are no jobs, there are no schedules, there is no sexual orientation or hatred, there you can be whoever and however you want. You can go from happy to sad and vice versa in a second, that people will take care of you.

Obviously you have gone through many phases until you reach that safe space, people have fallen along the way and now only those of you remain who, as a friend of mine said, “I have come to give the badge and receive it.” In the after parties there is a lot of talk, much more than in real life, many more things that you would not have the courage to do in your day to day. You may never see those people again and that makes it a magical environment to spin all those ideas that stir you in your head. Or maybe they start some new incredible friendships that will never let you down.

To begin with, of course: from 1 to 10, how easy is it for you to go to an after party?

A 2. I don’t usually go to after parties because I always have to travel and then my head takes its toll, but the truth is that when I get mixed up I get really mixed up and I leave late. It depends on the people and the environment.

People have thought about who they would have a coffee with if they had the chance. I think it’s much more fun and sensible to go to an after party with that person. Tell us five people you would get together to go to an after party.

It’s just that there have been great mixes already of after! I will not reveal secrets but there are many people with whom I have not met. Today I would love to meet Brigitte Vasallo, Pol Guash, Yolanda Díaz, Emma Watson and although I would never meet her, I would love to meet Ayuso to see what he would say with his guard down. I am very curious.

An essential foreign song of after, and another of your own that would fit or you have even heard.

My after songs, we’ve burned ‘El Descanso del Guerrero’ and ‘Si Mañana Me Muero’ a lot. Those that touch the potato enter a lot in the hearts. I always play ‘Only You’ by Yazoo, pretty much on a loop, we all hug each other and I see how we start to look at each other and tell ourselves if these are the ones we want to be. There is something in the riff of this song that gives you peace, melancholy and at the same time it worries you and makes things move in your subconscious.





What was the longest after party you’ve been to?

One at Ana Morgade’s house after that Las Chillers concert at Ocho y Medio when we sold-out. I left at 7:00 p.m.

When the sun rises, are you one of those who overwhelms the day and closes all the blinds or do you enjoy the solar radiation?

I can’t stand it, I close everything to death. When the sun rises it gives me a feeling of guilt and in summer, as it is hot with everything you carry, it even seems dangerous to me. Especially when it’s time to go home and you have to walk because you’re in some small festival town and there are no taxis.

Are you one of those who put a house or wait for your friends to organize it?

I have never put my house, except on New Year’s Eve and it was very hard. I greatly admire those who even like to put up their house. Once I was in one in Barcelona after a techno party, which had a joint installed in the room, with lights, a disco ball… I was ready for the after party.

An after that you will never forget.

One on the top floor of the Pavón theater after the San Cayetano festivities when they told us they were going to close.

The afters can trigger conversations of a level that can only happen in those circumstances. Have you ever found a melody or a song in these long hours?

Well, the obsession with some melody usually gives me a little before, during dinner. When I get there the only thing that matters to me is the people, their lives and their problems. And of all that I have written and write lyrics, ideas, or moments. What I get out of all this is that the will and the desire to party is incredible because in general everyone is having a bad time or has a very complicated life. And they wake up day after day with a smile and without anyone knowing what they are going through. That is what I value most in people, resilience.