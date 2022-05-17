after the vintage cars of Scamarcio, along the Po the most famous engines of Hollywood roar – Turin Today

If yesterday Riccardo Scamarcio and his troupe, in Corso Moncalieri, used some iconic cars of the seventies and eighties, next week very different engines will break, again in the Turin area that embraces the Po riverbed.

As per rumors of a few weeks ago, in fact, confirmation arrives that from Tuesday 24 May the city of the Mole will be the set to shoot some scenes of the tenth chapter of the saga of Fast & Furious: “Fast X”to be precise.

A “living room” movie camera

A “caravan” that will take place (until 6 June) in the main streets, squares and bridges in Turin (Piazza Crimea and Corso Fiume, Ponte Umberto I, Ponte Vittorio Emanuele I, Murazzi del Po, Via Roma and Largo IV Marzo). They will not be “quiet” scenes, on the contrary: they will be highly action-packed and will involve some of the best professional stuntmen specialized in chases.

A very prestigious host for the city that gave birth to the cinema, for a franchise that has grossed over 6 billion dollars worldwide and which is played by global stars such as Vin Diesel, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Charlize Theron , John Cena and Jason Momoa.

From London to Turin: a caravan of 400 people

Currently the troupe is shooting in London, while in Italy two weeks have already been shot in Rome. Sotto la Mole will shoot for 10 days in total, involving a “car” of about 400 people (5 times higher than the average), as well as more than 100 local professionals who have been collaborating for months in search of locations together with the Film Commission and the Common.