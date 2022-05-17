after the boyfriend focuses on a super hot look

The iconic and multifaceted Miley Cyrus has finally formalized the relationship with the Liily musician, Maxx Morando. Last Sunday she introduced herself to Broadway to see the musical Chigaco together with his better half. As if the bombshell of her engagement wasn’t enough to capture her attention, yesterday, the pop star decided to wear a very sensual dress to an event a New York. A two-tone haircut and a real outfit rocker: Miley’s new life goes from love to look.

Maxx he is six years younger than the interpreter of the unforgettable Hanna Montana, who is 29 years old. The news that the two are actually dating isn’t all that surprising, but it dates back to November 2021when the two seemed much more than friends at the show Love Parade from Gucci. In addition, the rock star also attended the New Year’s Eve party Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party to You love me that the singer herself arranged with Pete Davidson up NBC.

TO March 2022the lovebirds indulged a romantic getaway in Cabo San Lucas in Mexico. In the vacation photos taken by Entertainment Tonight, Miley And Maxx they couldn’t break away from each other, intent on relaxing and enjoying alone time in one fantastic private villa with swimming pool. Using the words of the source of Us Weekly, the two: “They are very compatible with each other”. “It’s about a new relationship. They’re still getting to know each other, ”explained a nearby source, adding,“ They’re just having fun and they are trying to see how things go“.

Miley Cyrus engaged: a new beginning for the singer

Last Thursday the couple were paparazzi by E! News while strolling the streets of West Hollywood. Cyrus And Morandomore close-knit than ever, they indulged in tender effusions and gods passionate kisses on the sidewalk. A new start for Miley who seems to have regained happiness and, observing it well, her look has regained that too quid plus that he had been missing lately. Just yesterday she was photographed upon her arrival at Radio City Hall to New Yorkon the occasion of NBC Upfronts. The queen of transgression and flashy looks seems to have cast aside her extravagant style of hers. In stark contrast to her classic outfits, the star has chosen a total black lookwearing a little black ribbed dress I see I do not see without bra. A bold yet truly elegant choice, complemented by a delicate diamond chain and exaggerated sunglasses.