a true story with Jennifer Lopez from Oscar

Tonight on TV, today Tuesday 17 May at 21.20 on Canale 5 the film «The girls of Wall Street – Business is Business» will be broadcast. US comedy thriller released in 2019. Directed by Lorene Scafaria. In the cast Constance Wu, Jennifer LopezJulia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, Cardi B, Julia Stiles.

MORE INFORMATION

Isola dei Famosi 2022, incident live for Nicolas Vaporidis: “He had to leave the Palapa and go to the doctor”

The plot

The film is based on a true story. Destiny is a girl who, to make ends meet, has started working in a strip club in New York, where she meets the sexy and popular Ramona and she immediately becomes her protégé. Unfortunately, it is 2008, and in a short time the economic crisis sends their jobs upside down, emptying the room of the wealthy Wall Street brokers who once crowded it. Ramona and Destiny, having seen their number of customers and therefore their earnings drastically decrease, agree with their other colleagues to set up an alternative plan: to lure, drug and then rob the wealthy customers who come within range – since only the richer people can still afford to come to the club – taking revenge in a way on the people they blame for the crisis.

Curiosity

The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business marks the big screen debut of rapper Cardi B who for the occasion revealed that she was a stripper before reaching success as a singer. The whole cast of actresses of The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business had to train hard, for six months, in order to be able to dance on vertiginous heels and above all to be able to use the pole. Jennifer Lopez always had one, removable, to take with her on her travels due to her many commitments. The film The Girls of Wall Street – Business is Business was nominated for the Golden Globe 2020 and the SAG Awards 2020. In both cases , the nomination was for the role of Best Supporting Actress in a Movie for Jennifer Lopez.