‘A Small Favor’ confirms sequel with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick

It is confirmed that the thriller of comedy a little favor you will receive one sequel. The production of Amazon and Lionsgate will return with Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick repeating their roles and with Paul Feig as director.

Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively in ‘A Small Favor’

stephanie smothersinterpreted by Anna Kendrick, is a widowed single mother who runs a recipe blog. the character of Lively, Emily Nelson, is the relations director of a fashion company. They end up being best friends when their children become friends and share many secrets. The story takes a big turn when Emily disappears and it is Stephanie who investigates her past and try to get to the bottom of the matter.

This adaptation of novel written by Darcey Bell premiered on September 14, 2018 and it was a resounding success when 2021 reached the most popular platform: Netflix. And it is that after this bombing, dead line has confirmed that the actress gossip-girl and the actress of Giving the note they will meet again to give birth to one second part. Furthermore, we know that Paul Feigwho He directed Y produced the first film, will also reprise his roles, along with Laura Fisher. The script will be in charge of Jessica Sharzer.

It is a very interesting mix of dark comedy, mystery Y suspense. In addition, it highlights the interpretation of Blake Livelywho was also confirmed to star Lady Killerwith a role that moves away from the softer comedies in which he usually participates. No other name known yet that will be part of cast of the sequel.

For the moment, we leave you the synopsis of the novel:

He asked you to take care of his son. What do you do if she doesn’t come looking for him?

It all started with a small favor. When her best friend, Emily, asks Stephanie to pick up her son from school, she is delighted to agree. Stephanie, a young widowed mother, was lonely until she met Emily, a sophisticated executive whose job she takes up all of her time.

But now Emily doesn’t come back. She doesn’t answer calls or messages. Stephanie knows something is terribly wrong: her friend would never abandon her son, no matter what the police say. Terrified, she enlists the help of her blog readers and contacts Emily’s husband, the aloof and handsome Sean. And it doesn’t take long for her to receive some chilling news. But soon Stephanie will realize that nothing – not friendship, not love, not even a small favor – is as simple as it seems.