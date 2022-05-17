A premium-range Android smartphone is devalued by more than 50% in just one month, an iPhone only 20%, according to a study

A Galaxy S22+ loses up to 53.8% of its value just one month after being purchasedaccording to a study by Sellcell, a store specializing in the resale of smartphones. In contrast, an iPhone 13 Mini loses just 19.9% ​​of its value in the same 30 days.

The results of this study reinforce what has been known for a long time: Android smartphones, even high-end ones premiumthey depreciate much faster than the iPhone. In this specific example, a Galaxy S22+ loses more than twice the value of an iPhone 13 Mini, both the base 128GB version, in the same time post-sale.

The study of SellCell It specifically covers the depreciation of Samsung, Apple and Google in the market for used smartphones described as having “like new” quality. Of all, the Galaxy S22 family is the one that loses the most value after its release, first the Galaxy S22 +, then the Pixel 6 Pro, and then the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra.





Of the entire iPhone 13 series, the mini model is the one that loses the most value, 19.9%, followed by the iPhone 13 Pro, then the iPhone 13, and finally the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The percentage of lost value of the largest model of Apple’s smartphones is as low as 6.3% in its first month.

Interestingly, the study data shows that specifically the iPhone 13, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max “recover” part of its value and its depreciation decreases after two months on the market. All other smartphones maintain their depreciation, except for the Pixel 6, which “recovers” 4%, and the iPhone 13 Mini increases.





Again, these data only reinforce a situation known to all, and despite the fact that the study data is focused on the United States market, it is not uncommon for the same thing to happen in other international markets, such as Mexico.