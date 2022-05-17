A knife bought by Amber Heard for Johnny Depp: the new key clue that the trial throws

Lawyers for Johnny Depp tried Tuesday to debunk Amber Heard’s abuse allegations in the former couple’s libel trial. presenting a knife that she gave to the star of Pirates of the Caribbean and affectionate notes he wrote to her.

At the beginning of the hearing on Tuesday, the lawyer Camille Vasquez asked jurors to examine the knife Heard bought for Depp in 2012. Heard had testified that the actor had already become violent with her at that point.

(Brendan Smialowski/Pool photo via AP)

Depp, 58, has sued Heard for $50 million, claiming she defamed him when he claimed she was a victim of domestic abuse.

Heard, 36, has countersued for $100 million, arguing that Depp defamed her by calling her a liar.

Depp has stated that he never hit Heard and argued that she was the abuser in their relationship. She said that she threw a bottle of vodka at him in early 2015, severing the top of her right middle finger.

Brendan Smialowski/Pool via REUTERS

On Tuesday, Depp’s lawyer read diary entries that Heard said the couple kept to share love notes.

“True love is not just about the madness of passion or choosing security over peace. No, it’s about both.”Heard wrote in May 2015, two months after Depp’s finger injury.

In another excerpt after their honeymoon in July 2015 aboard the Orient Express train, Heard said that “I couldn’t imagine a more beautiful honeymoon” and added, “I love you more and more with each passing day.”

Heard had told jurors on Monday that Depp assaulted her. and wrapped a T-shirt around his neck during the trip. A month later, she wrote that the actor was “my cornerstone, my heart, my everything.”

Asked about the tickets, Heard said she was trying “nurture as much peace as possible” and that “when things were good, they were really good”.

The actors got married in February 2015 and their divorce was finalized about two years later.