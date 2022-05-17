A 6-ton tank, but it’s actually a Tesla!

It can turn a Tesla Model 3 into a tank ? Difficult to say, but it is true. The proof comes from The Real Life Guys YouTube channel : a video posted shows in fact the work of these German boys who for several weeks have been busy with this experiment and managed to equip Musk’s electric with tracks . A full-blown metamorphosis that gives life to a creature that has nothing to do with the original car. The new tank is now a long way from the performance and aerodynamics of the original car, but it certainly is an incredible companion for an off-road adventure .

A work that lasted four weeks

To get the job done, The Real Life Guy’s German youtubers hired four weeks. And taking a look at the total weight of the new car, well, the time is absolutely justified: we are talking about 1.3 tons per chain, for a total of 6 tonsand with an additional winch that can carry 6 more. Impressive numbers to which we must add 80 cm from the ground purchased in height thanks to the mammoth tracks.

The various passages, of course, were uploaded to the YouTube channel and enclosed in an eight-minute video, and you can also attend some “tests”. To test the tracks, in fact, they were used as a kind of treadmill, while a vehicle was pulling them. Having tested the quality and the power, the team then continued their work, also mounting the other one. To increase the off-road appearance, large circular headlights on the roof were also added and for the bodywork the choice fell on a green camouflage color.

