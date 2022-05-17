15 Movies Or Series That You Did Not Know Were Recorded In Colombia I can’t imagine Marlon Brando walking through Gethsemane 😱 Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx In 1968, the director Gillo Pontecorvo chose Cartagena as the set for this film, and Marlon Brando as the protagonist. The actor spent four months in Cartagena, recording in Calle del Arsenal and in the Santo Domingo church. He even protested the bad payments that the Colombian extras were receiving! In his biography of him, Marlon Brando referred to this film saying: “I think I gave the best performance of my life in that film, but few people saw it.” Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx This film tells the story of that event that put the world on edge: 33 miners trapped in a mine in Copiapó, Chile who sent a message saying they were alive, but trapped 700 meters underground. The film was recorded in the Nemocón mines in Cundinamarca, so Antonio Banderas was here in Colombia drinking Colombian tintico☕️. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx The plot of this horror movie 😱 includes Colombia. It was recorded on a farm in Honda in 2014, under the direction of Lluís Quílez. Here was the beautiful Julia Stiles, who stated that: “To get to know Colombia, a single trip is not enough.” Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx In Antioquia, the final scene of this movie was filmed where Elijah Wood, the famous actor from the Lord of the Rings trilogy, worked as a producer. The presence of “Frodo” caused great surprise, who was friendly with the people of the town and signed autographs. He even met with the mayor of Medellín who took him to see historical sites in the municipality of Santa Fe de Antioquia. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx The streets of Chapinero in Bogotá witnessed the performance of Mark Wahlberg himself full of suspense and action. Even the president of Colombia at the time, Juan Manuel Santos, participated in the filming of the film. Mark was fascinated with Colombia and said that he would return to Hollywood to speak wonders of the country. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx In 1986, Robert de Niro and Jeremy Irons walked along the Colombian Caribbean coast, between the walls of Cartagena and the paradisiacal beaches of Tayrona Park to record the film “The Mission”. This movie won the Oscar for Best Cinematography 🥳. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx Actor Daniel Radcliffe, who played the character of Harry Potter, filmed the movie “The Jungle” in various remote regions of Cundinamarca, where he had to dive into fast-flowing rivers to achieve a brilliant performance. Daniel commented in an interview that: “Colombia was incredible, I had never filmed in such an exotic place like this.” Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx Directed by Mike Newell, this film is based on the successful novel by Colombian writer Gabriel García Márquez, whom Newell had to beg to give him the rights to make the film. The recordings were made in Cartagena with Javier Bardem, touring the streets of the walled city, playing Florentino Ariza. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx Filmed in 2015, Tom Cruise played Barry Seal, a character known for having been a pilot for drug traffickers in the eighties. The cast headed by Tom traveled to Medellin to record some action scenes. Tom arrived in Colombia, flying his own private plane! Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx This Telemundo series used the wonderful Cartagena to recreate Spain where, according to the story of La Reina del Sur, Teresa Mendoza lived for a time. Kate del Castillo was very charismatic with the people, taking pictures with them. She even celebrated her birthday in Bogotá. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx Director Apichatpong Weerasethakul chose Colombia to record this film because he felt that he found in Colombia the same pain as in his native country. The recordings were made in Bogotá and in the municipality of Pijao. She tilda recognized the black humor of Colombians that she reminded her of the Scots (where she is originally from). She also highlighted the Colombians’ desire to celebrate and dance. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx A spaghetti western filmed between Cartagena and Barú! The film was directed by Nello Rossati, who fell in love with Cartagena and filmed three more films in the heroic city. The presence of Franco Nero sparked many scandals due to the love affairs that the actor had in the city. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx Director Jason Cabell chose the Industrial Zone of Bogotá to film the scenes of this film where he narrates his experience as a DEA agent. Nicolas Cage was walking the streets of Chapinero during the recordings and also took the opportunity to be photographed with the surrounding people. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx The film adaptation of this novel by Gabriel García Márquez was directed by Francesco Rosi, who chose Rupert Everett for the character of Bayardo San Román. The recordings were made in the municipality of Mompox and several Colombian actors were included in the film. Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx This film, starring Will Smith, had as its set the best action and chase scenes to the Walls of Cartagena! Will Smith shared with people from Cartagena, enjoyed the culture and danced Colombian cumbia. He looked really happy enjoying Colombia, which he shared on his social networks. 