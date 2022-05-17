15 Movies Or Series That You Did Not Know Were Recorded In Colombia

Getty Images / Via gettyimages.com.mx



In 1968, the director Gillo Pontecorvo chose Cartagena as the set for this film, and Marlon Brando as the protagonist. The actor spent four months in Cartagena, recording in Calle del Arsenal and in the Santo Domingo church. He even protested the bad payments that the Colombian extras were receiving! In his biography of him, Marlon Brando referred to this film saying: “I think I gave the best performance of my life in that film, but few people saw it.”