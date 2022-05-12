Who is Sam Asghari, the boyfriend of Britney Spears? – The Sun of Mexico

After the princess of pop, Britney Spearswill announce that she is expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asgharithe future father of the family sent a message where he was very happy about the news to live a new experience together with his partner from six years ago.

It was through his official account Instagram where Asghari He described, next to an image of a family of lions, that fatherhood was always part of his life plan.

“Marriage and children are a natural part of a strong relationship, full of love and respect. Fatherhood is something I’ve always wanted And you didn’t take me lightly. it is the most important job I will ever do in my entire life,” she described.

Minutes before this message, Britney Spears had confirmed that she was expecting a baby, after taking a trip to Maui.

But who is Sam Asghari, the future father of Britney Spears’s baby?

Hesam Asgharibetter known as Sam Asghariwas born on March 4, 1994 in Iranhowever at the age of 12 he decided to travel to The Angels to reunite with his father.

The Iranian is part of the acting world, since he is currently filming the movie hotseatwhere he will take the role of a sergeant of the SWAT. The Iranian will share the big screen with the star Mel Gibson.

On the other hand, and hand in hand with his relationship with britney, Asghari participated in the video clip of slumber party where he established his first relationship with the singer.

“We started talking about sushi and other things we liked and we arranged to go out for sushi one day,” he recalled. britney during an interview for US Magazine.

Outside the acting world, Asghari shares his love of exercise through routines posted on his official Instagram account.

The actor is part of a sports subscription line in which he gives tips for work outin addition to supporting personalized diets.

At 28 years old Sam Asghari is expecting her first child with the 40-year-old singer, an act that will be her most important task, according to her description on Instagram.