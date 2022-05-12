KIM Kardashian’s face is synonymous with online culture.

Many people have used images of Kim Kardashian crying as a meme to express their reactions to online content.

What is Kim Kardashian’s crying face meme?

Kim’s iconic crying face was first born in an episode of Kourtney and Kim Take New York in 2012.

In the episode, Kim, 41, is crying with her sister Kourtney, 43, and Scott Disick, 38, over her then marriage to Kris Humphries.

“He has a good heart, he’s a Christian, everything on paper is exactly what I want in someone,” Kim began.

“But for some reason, my heart doesn’t connect.

“You think I feel good about meeting this guy from Minnesota – and I’m terrible for making him move here and change his whole life and I feel bad for him,” Kim said as she starts to cry.

As she cries, Kim continues by adding how she felt guilty that her “feelings changed” after marrying Humphries.

When the episode aired almost immediately, Kim’s crying face became a viral meme on Twitter.

Now, 10 years after the episode, several more Kim crying memes have emerged from other shows like Keeping Up With the Kardashians and Hulu’s new series The Kardashians.

What are the other memes of Kim Kardashian’s crying face?

After 20 seasons of the hit reality TV show, fans have seen Kim cry for many moments during her public life.

In the sixth season of KUWTK Kim loses a diamond earring while on vacation with her family and Humphries.

Several iconic memes were born from this episode, one of which is Kim crying in the ocean for her earring.

Kourtney is also the protagonist of a meme from this episode when she told Kim “Kim there are people who are dying”.

In October 2016 Kim was robbed in the city of Paris, while the robbery was not filmed Kim dealing with the aftermath.

Her crying as she talks to her family about the robbery has also been seen online as a crying meme.

Another crying Kim has been turned into a meme since her mom Kris Jenner broke the news of the show’s ending.

Most recently Kim was crying on the show about her son Saint being on the Roblox website.

In the episode, Kim calls her ex-husband Kanye West to tell him that her son stumbled upon Kim’s controversial sex tape from his past.

What did Kim Kardashian say about the crying memes?

The KUWTK star has commented on her crying face many times, saying her crying face “isn’t pretty”.

In 2012, Kim wrote on her blog: “Okay, I have to admit I’m not nice to cry! LOL! And I cry a lot “.

US Weekly reports that Kim also shared a photo gallery of her crying faces at the time.

“These photos are so bad that I just had to share them,” Kim wrote.

Many people continue to use Kim’s crying face as an online meme today.

Social media users often use images to convey their reactions to other content and their emotions.