What happens between the actor Johnny Depp and the lawyer Camille Vásquez? His fans speculate about a possible romance | People | Entertainment

Camille Vásquez recently became one of the most googled names by fans of actor Johnny Depp that they follow live, through YouTube, the lawsuit for defamation that he brings against his ex-wife, the actress Amber Heard, whom he divorced in 2017. Vasquez is part of Depp’s legal team, but the exchange of smiles and glances with the actor from Pirates of the Caribbean in front of the cameras has raised suspicions about a possible romance.

For several weeks, Thousands of Depp’s followers watch carefully every afternoon the development of the trial to offer their personal analysis through social networksa routine that for many has become a kind of “media soap opera”.

The 38-year-old lawyer is an associate of the firm Litigation & Arbitration Practice Group.

Your current practice focuses on plaintiff’s side defamation lawsuits, with additional experience litigating contract disputes, business-related torts and employment-related claims. “Camille is an expert in formulating offensive and defensive litigation strategies for private clients.. also has a extensive experience in handling communication crisis and reputation management issues”, reports his official profile.

Camille Vásquez is a member of the legal team that represents actor Johnny Depp.

Depp’s fans They did not take long to notice the complicity between the two, and many of them affirmed that they share “a certain chemistry”. Although the news site TMZ assured that it is only an interpretation by the public of his body language, since there is no love relationship among them.

the same medium affirms that Vásquez has had a relationship for several months with a British real estate businessmanwhich would rule out the possibility of an affair with his client.

Camille was the attorney who cracked a joke about Amber during her opening statement saying, “He has been preparing to give the performance of his life in this trial”.

Furthermore, according to the legal correspondent of Court TV, Camille will most likely be the lawyer questioning Amber next week, when the trial resumes.

But when it appears Internet users cross their fingers to see Johnny smiling again with a new partner.