Westworld season 4 casts Oscar winner Ariana DeBose – Sun Sentinel

MADRID – After HBO Max announced that the fourth season of Westworld will arrive on June 26 and released a bloody and disturbing trailer full of surprises, the science fiction series signs Oscar winner Ariana DeBose for its new chapters.

Thus, the award-winning actress for her role as Anita in Steven Spielberg’s remake of West Side Story, and who will also be in Kraven, the Hunter, one of Sony Pictures’ Spider-Man spin-offs, joins the cast of the new episodes of the HBO Max series.

As reported by CBR, the announcement of the addition of DeBose to the cast came precisely with the launch of the preview of the fourth season of Westworld. And although at the moment the role that he will play in the plot remains secret, what is known is that he will be a recurring character.

As fans of the series will already know, it was in May 2020 when the third installment of Westworld concluded and its continuation has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The new batch of episodes of the series created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy finished shooting its fourth season last December.

In addition to DeBose, these eight new chapters will also feature the return of Evan Rachel Wood as Dolores Abernathy, Thandiwe Newton as Maeve Millay, Ed Harris as the Man in Black and Jeffrey Wright as Bernard Lowe. Tessa Thompson as Charlotte Hale, Aaron Paul as Caleb Nichols and Angela Sarafyan as Clementine Pennyfeather round out the cast.