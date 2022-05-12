This was his first audition when he was only 20 years old

It has been 35 years since a young and unknown Salma Hayekwho recently revealed that she thought about leaving acting when she was expecting her first daughter, made her first tests as an actress when she was studying at the Artistic Training Center of Mexico, which were recorded on video and now we can see them.

It was through the Twitter account of the Patricia Reyes Spindola School of Acting that the images of the first casting performed by the actress from Veracruz. In the video we see Hayek with fluffy hair and heavy makeup looking in front of the camera and then she mentions: “I’m Salma Hayek, I’m 20 years old, I’m in the first group of the second year of the training center and I don’t have any experience.”

Salma Hayek at the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, California Getty Images

After that the camera shot opens and she begins to recite a monologue, “Here I am and here you are. Haven’t you called, dear? If you would tell me, if you could speak to me with your own voice instead of just transmitting mine and his. What will your voice be like?

Hayek continued with his dialogue, “Because you are not, you cannot be a simple mechanical instrument when you are able to communicate the emotions of the man and you have all the voices: the rough and aggressive, the sweet, the friendly, the woman’s and the of the man”.

The recording does not indicate for which television production she was auditioning for acting, but shortly after, in 1998, she participated for the first time in the telenovela ‘Nuevo Amanecer’ and the following year she starred in ‘Teresa’.

But, Salma was not satisfied with shining on Mexican television because in 1995 she made the leap to the big screen with the movie ‘El Callejón de los Milagros’, which gave her career another projection. At the same time, the Mexican took acting classes with Stella Adler in Los Angeles, California, so that same year he got his first role in a Hollywood film, it was ‘Desperado’, written and directed by Robert Rodriguezstarring Antonio Banderas.

The following year, Rodriguez called Hayek again for the film ‘From Dusk Till Dawn’ where the actress did that iconic dance in a bikini in which a yellow boa runs through her body, she also shared credits with Quentin Tarantino, George Clooney Y juliet lewis.

Thanks to these two productions, her career took off in the United States and led her to participate in other films such as ‘Fools Rush In’, ‘Wild Wild West’, ‘Dogma’, among others.

In 1999, Salma Hayek founded her production company Ventanarosa, which produced ‘El Coronel No Hace Quien le Escriba’, which was nominated for an Oscar for Best Foreign Film. In 2002 she starred in and co-produced the biographical film ‘Frida’ which earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Actress, in addition to which she won Best Makeup and Best Soundtrack.

