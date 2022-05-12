They say that Mariah Carey paid $ 5.6 million dollars for the mansion that Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson rented

Mariah Carey would own a mansion in Atlanta

The media have spread in recent days the news that singer Mariah Carey bought a mansion in AtlantaGeorgia, which used to be rented by Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The information was first disseminated by Realtor, who They assure that the purchase was made by a management company related to the singer and ex-partner of Luis Miguel.

The price Mariah Carey paid for said mansion would be $5.6 million dollars.

This place is popular for having sheltered the famous actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson during a storm.

The property dates from 1992 and it has an extension of 12,575 square feet distributed in eight bedrooms, eight bathrooms, foyer, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, cinema room, office, gym, laundry room and other amenities.

The entire property is quite comfortable and spacious. The master suite, for example, has two sitting areas, a fireplace, a large walk-in closet, a bathroom with dressing room-style headpieces, and more.

the mansion too it has a large outdoor space with extensive green areaspool, spa area, tennis court and more.

