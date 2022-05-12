These are the memes of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It has become quite a media event. As is customary, the public has decided to take all the statements that have been given, and they have turned them into a series of memes. Most of these are in favor of Depp, while making fun of his ex-wife.

Thus, Next we present you the best memes that the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have left us.

Every time I read something about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/aLY9mE1Xjn — S (@Samantha_cs9) April 19, 2022

This is what Amber Heard said when she was crying and no one believes her. 🤣🤣🤣#AmberHerd #jonnydepp #memes pic.twitter.com/q8Jv719vvg — DisneyMemes+ (@DisneyMemesplu5) May 4, 2022

The only thing that the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has served is to create excellent memes. pic.twitter.com/I3r4rr1OyA – Reggie’s Classic Rock (@reggieperez) May 8, 2022

On the subject of the Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard trial, this is by far the best meme!

😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MW7HDZqb11 — 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 (@carbajo) May 11, 2022

This is the most accurate meme for Amber Heard 🤥🤥🤡🤡#AmberHeardIsAPsycopath pic.twitter.com/40BobeCnc8 — Xay ♋️🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) May 7, 2022

Speaking of the judgment between #JhonnyDeep Y #AmberHeard This classic could not miss. 🤣 Credits to the damn genius author of the meme. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KwJ0GYRs4h – Alejandro Juarez (@Alexthugslife) April 30, 2022

On related issues, Johnny Depp will not play Jack Sparrow again. Similarly, Depp has mentioned that Amber Heard worked on Aquaman for him.

Via: Twitter