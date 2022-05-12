These are the memes of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard
The trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp It has become quite a media event. As is customary, the public has decided to take all the statements that have been given, and they have turned them into a series of memes. Most of these are in favor of Depp, while making fun of his ex-wife.
Thus, Next we present you the best memes that the divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard They have left us.
Every time I read something about the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard pic.twitter.com/aLY9mE1Xjn
— S (@Samantha_cs9) April 19, 2022
This is what Amber Heard said when she was crying and no one believes her. 🤣🤣🤣#AmberHerd #jonnydepp #memes pic.twitter.com/q8Jv719vvg
— DisneyMemes+ (@DisneyMemesplu5) May 4, 2022
The only thing that the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has served is to create excellent memes. pic.twitter.com/I3r4rr1OyA
– Reggie’s Classic Rock (@reggieperez) May 8, 2022
The next installment of #PiratesoftheCaribbean… 😅#Memes #memesdaily #Funny #Funny #Disney #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #Aquaman pic.twitter.com/Qaa8El70Ue
— Peteman (@Nerdcopolis) May 2, 2022
On the subject of the Johnny Depp Vs Amber Heard trial, this is by far the best meme!
😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/MW7HDZqb11
— 𝗟𝘂𝗶𝘀 (@carbajo) May 11, 2022
This is the most accurate meme for Amber Heard 🤥🤥🤡🤡#AmberHeardIsAPsycopath pic.twitter.com/40BobeCnc8
— Xay ♋️🇺🇸 (@realXanderXjork) May 7, 2022
Speaking of the judgment between #JhonnyDeep Y #AmberHeard This classic could not miss. 🤣
Credits to the damn genius author of the meme. 😂 pic.twitter.com/KwJ0GYRs4h
– Alejandro Juarez (@Alexthugslife) April 30, 2022
This Johnny & Amber count case is a walking talking meme. #JohnnyDeppVsAmberHeard #JohnnyDepp #AmberHeard #MyDogSteppedOnABee #tuesdayvibe pic.twitter.com/JaUHSHDidi
— Adam Moore (@ADDMOORE_) May 10, 2022
On related issues, Johnny Depp will not play Jack Sparrow again. Similarly, Depp has mentioned that Amber Heard worked on Aquaman for him.
Via: Twitter