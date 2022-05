The United States in shock for this replacement of Denzel Washington

Denzel Washington triumphs in Hollywood in his action, suspense and drama films, becoming a reference in the cinematographic world, but beyond acting, there is his love of cars where an unexpected replacement left everyone in shock. Keep reading…

Denzel Washington became a reference for the world of Hollywood cinema, standing out in various action and suspense films, winning the Oscar in productions such as “Times of Glory” and “Training Day”where he played Sergeant Alonzo Harris achieving victory in the category as best actor.

Obviously, his career is full of innumerable recognitions, stages that have positioned him publicly and as a consequence increased his fortune, which according to sources from international entertainment, his estate is estimated at about 220 million dollarsplus the particular data of income per film in humbly 20 million dollars.

Now, each win gives him the opportunity to buy several luxury cars of various styles ranging from sports to sophisticated, of which there is one that was his great favorite and that added thousands to his millionaire bank account.

The actor, he said goodbye to his beloved Porsche 911 Turbo from 1997 black color, which presents functionality in six cylinders, six-speed transmission, upholstered seats, has climate control, air conditioning, added a set of tools and other unique details that auctioned for 400 thousand dollars, decision that shocked the United States after replacing the luxury vehicle with money.

The good news is that it was sold for that figure and $5,000 more, thus managing to add zeros to the actor’s bank account and buy later, another car of your choice or enhance the collection you have in your amazing garage.

The car that the author exchanged for money at an auction

+ See the interior of Denzel Washington’s 1997 Porsche 911 Turbo: