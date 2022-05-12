The famous actor will star in the second part of one of his most famous films, which can also be enjoyed in a video game.





Tom Cruise will star in the second part of top gun, one of his most famous films. This action film is characteristic for its aerial combats, and it is this aspect that can be enjoyed completely free in a video game.











The Tom Cruise movie that can be played for free in a simulator

“Top Gun: Maverick” It will be the second part of Top Gun, Tom Cruise’s iconic 1986 movie. This sequel will be out next Thursday May 26and a day before, On Wednesday, May 25, the film’s DLC will be available at Microsoft Flight Simulator, the most famous flight simulator. This additional content will be completely freeand will give the fans the possibility of piloting the most characteristic planes of the historical film.

What the Top Gun: Maveric DLC will bring to Microsoft Flight Simulator

Although all the content that this expansion will bring is not yet confirmed, Microsoft confirmed that the F-18 fighter so characteristic of the film can be piloted. In addition to the possibility of handling other US military aircraft, it is expected that they will also arrive typical Top Gun locations, such as a runway or special missions. Something that generates a huge expectation in the fans is the hypothetical arrival of an aircraft carrier in the middle of the seato be able to take off and land there.

This DLC will be totally freeso those who own the Microsoft Flight Simulator you can download it no fee from Wednesday, May 25, 2022.

