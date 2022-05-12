The famous Mean Girls scene that ‘disgusted’ Amanda Seyfried and made her a victim of harassment

amanda seyfriednow 36 years old, became recognized for the Hollywood cameras, after participating in Mean Girls (Mean Girls) in 2004 and, although she has participated in numerous films such as Mama Mia! (2008), Jennifer’s Body (2009), dear john (2010), Les Miserables (2012) and more, her performance in the teen sitcom made her popular.

However, in a recent interview, he revealed that, due to his young age, felt with many expectations to fulfillafter entering the world of cinema at an early age and with a film of such a theme.

“I think being famous from a young age must really suck. It must make you feel completely insecure in the world. I see these younger actors who think they have to have security, ”she sentenced.

In addition to this, he remembered one of the scenes that marked his younger years, because was harassed by various men. This is the end of her character, the naive Karen Smith who claims to “have a ‘fifth’ sense” and the ability to read the weather by means of her breasts.

For being one of the most popular scenes in the movie, Seyfried assures that many men came to ask him about the weather in public places, in order to make her touch her breasts. “I always felt really grossed out by it. I was like 18, it was disgusting”, he referred.

“Mean Girls put me on the mapreally got my foot in the door. But being typecast was what you had to fight against. In 2004, I had to be very careful not to be alone ‘the pretty blonde’. So at the beginning of my career, if I hadn’t done Big Love, I would have been Karen Smith.All the auditions I had for my first pilot season were as blonde friends. I wasn’t going to be the lead, because for some reason I didn’t fit into that. I don’t know what it was… Fortunately, I had opportunities that changed quite quickly”, he finished.