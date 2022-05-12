The creators of ‘The Lost City’ almost chose Keanu Reeves for the role of Brad Pitt in the film

The lost City has been one of the most notable surprises of 2022. There are plenty of highlights to discuss, like the chemistry between Sanda Bullock and Channing Tatum or the entertaining action sequences. Another highlight is also the sequence involving Brad Pitt, which was short but memorable. However, the creators of The lost City said that the role of Brad Pitt in the film almost ended up being played by Keanu Reeves.

Brad Pitt has a small role in ‘The Lost City’

The lost City Bullock plays an adventure novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe, to help him find an ancient treasure. Her cover model Alan (Tatum) tries to save her and the two end up on the run from Radcliffe. The lost City It’s been a huge hit with audiences and critics and even did well at the box office, grossing more than $163 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker