The creators of ‘The Lost City’ almost chose Keanu Reeves for the role of Brad Pitt in the film

The lost City has been one of the most notable surprises of 2022. There are plenty of highlights to discuss, like the chemistry between Sanda Bullock and Channing Tatum or the entertaining action sequences. Another highlight is also the sequence involving Brad Pitt, which was short but memorable. However, the creators of The lost City said that the role of Brad Pitt in the film almost ended up being played by Keanu Reeves.

Brad Pitt has a small role in ‘The Lost City’

Brad Pitt | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

The lost City Bullock plays an adventure novelist who is kidnapped by an eccentric billionaire, played by Daniel Radcliffe, to help him find an ancient treasure. Her cover model Alan (Tatum) tries to save her and the two end up on the run from Radcliffe. The lost City It’s been a huge hit with audiences and critics and even did well at the box office, grossing more than $163 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

In The lost City, Brad Pitt appears as Jack Trainer, a mercenary who is hired to get Bullock and Tatum off the island. He ended up having a bigger role than a standard cameo and it became one of the best parts of the movie. Pitt’s over-the-top performance provided the film with many funny moments, along with some exciting action scenes.

Keanu Reeves was about to play the role of Brad Pitt in ‘The Lost City’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/nfKO9rYDmE8?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

In an interview with Screen Rant, directors Adam Nee and Aaron Nee said that the character of Pitt was almost played by Reeves. Pitt was their first choice, but they didn’t think it was going to happen. However, Reeves was also busy working on john wick 4 at that time and Pitt was able to join The lost City after working with Bullock on Bullet train.

“I think we initially thought it was going to be Keanu Reeves, but he was tied up with John Wick and that’s where we thought, ‘Brad was always our first choice,’ but we didn’t think it was going to happen,” Adam said. “So [Sandra] made Bullet train and joined. And I love Keanu, he would have been fun too.”

It would have been amazing to see a Velocity reunion between Bullock and Reeves, but Pitt is an incredible actor, so it’s hard to say anyone could have played this role better. Bullock’s role in Bullet train It hasn’t been revealed and she was in hiding in the first trailer, but she and Pitt will team up again in the upcoming killer thriller.

Keanu Reeves is busy working on the ‘John Wick’ movies

Keanu Reeves had a goal for John Wick in ‘Chapter 4’: to make his character suffer https://t.co/sxuI25tJXs — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) May 9, 2022

Don’t be too sad that Reeves is missing The lost City. The actor is preparing for both. john wick 4 & 5. john wick 4 is currently scheduled to debut in theaters on March 24, 2023. The john wick The movies have kicked off a Reeves renaissance where the actor has once again become one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. They are some of the best action movies out there and it’s exciting to see the train moving forward.

The lost City now airing on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘The Lost City’: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals 1 ‘Destroyed The Set’ Scene